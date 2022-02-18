Mayor Wu lifts Boston proof of vaccine mandate, effective immediately

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said Friday that she is lifting the city’s proof of vaccination requirement effective immediately, due to improving COVID-19 conditions.

The mandate required patrons and staff of certain indoor spaces, including restaurants and clubs, to show proof of vaccination before entering. But that requirement is no longer necessary, since the city’s positivity rate of COVID-19 infections has dropped to 4.0 percent, adult ICU admissions in the city’s hospitals is at 90.7 percent, and the 7-day average of adult hospitalizations is at 195.9 per day, Wu’s office said in a statement.

Last week, Wu announced the three thresholds that would be considered to determine when to drop the mandate, which has angered some in the business community.