Boston wants to bring outdoor dining back to the North End. The neighbors aren’t happy about it.

John Romano, the city’s deputy director of neighborhood services who moderated the meeting, said making that chunk of Hanover Street one-way would help alleviate some of the commercial loading problems seen during the past two iterations of outdoor dining. That move will allow commercial vehicles to pull over to one side of the street, and still allow access for emergency vehicles, he said.

The city’s plan, detailed at a 2-hour plus Thursday night neighborhood meeting that had more than 140 participants via Zoom, showed that Hanover Street would be made one-way from Richmond Street to Cross Street for the outdoor dining season, which stretches from early April to early September.

The City of Boston wants to make a stretch of Hanover Street, a major neighborhood thoroughfare that cuts through the heart of the North End, a one-way for several months as part of its outdoor dining plan, which has drawn heavy skepticism and pushback from some neighborhood residents.

First introduced to the neighborhood in 2020, just months into the global pandemic, and re-started again last year, outdoor dining continues to be divisive in this unique and small corner of Boston, known for the European feel of its close quarters, its annual Italian feasts, and, of course, its scores of restaurants. For restaurateurs, outdoor dining has been a helpful lifeline amid a crushing public health emergency. For some residents, it’s a nightmare that brings with a host of quality-of-life concerns.

The controversy continued at Thursday’s meeting, with residents voicing opposition to another summertime of outdoor dining. Neighbors aired a laundry list of grievances they’ve amassed over two previous seasons of outdoor dining, including late night noise, public drunkenness, trash, worsened traffic, and hard-to-navigate sidewalks clogged by tables and chairs.

And, of course, there was parking talk. A lot of it. Parking is already at a premium in the tightly-packed neighborhood that is home to 8,700 people. Outdoor dining, by its very nature, cuts into parking spots.

To assuage those concerns, the city is proposing that participating restaurants fund replacement parking spaces for residents in area parking garages. Those spaces will match the street spaces lost by outdoor dining on a 1-for-1 basis, according to city authorities, who also said that contracts with local garages are being finalized.

But the parking plan brought its own onslaught of questions. Will the garages have a police presence to ensure those spaces are safe, specifically for women? Doesn’t the parking plan still complicate everyday activities like grocery shopping? One skeptic in the Zoom chat wanted to know how the parking garage spots reserved for North End residents will be monitored, adding that she had no faith that the garages would not rent them out to others.

Frustration over outdoor dining was a theme returned to, again and again. For the critics, the North End was simply not designed for outdoor dining, and the headaches it brings with it far outweigh the benefits.

North End resident Shauna DeMarco did not mince words. She said many North End restaurateurs do not live in the neighborhood.

“They go home to a driveway and a house and they leave all of this,” she said. “We have to deal with the trash, people urinating.”

She said she was tired of hearing that the restaurant owners “are the only people that lost during this pandemic.”

“I’m really disgusted to say that I live around here,” she said. “It’s dirty, no one cares anymore. It’s disgusting.”

Mary McGee, who has lived in the North End for 48 years, said she is visually impaired and had difficulty navigating the sidewalks of her neighborhood with outdoor dining, with servers constantly ducking in and out of restaurants with trays and plates. Hanover Street has banks, a pharmacy, the Post Office, churches.

“During the outdoor dining, it is almost impossible for me to walk on the sidewalk on Hanover Street to access any of these places,” she said.

Said Thomas Schiavoni, “We are losing public space and we’re conferring a benefit on the restaurant industry only.”

One resident made a direct plea to Mayor Michelle Wu, who was on the Zoom call, to shut the outdoor dining program in the North End down. Another, writing in the Zoom chat, suggested citizens use a measuring tape to make sure restaurants were adhering to their allotted outdoor space.

The conversation, at times, got hyperlocal. Specific corners, patches of sidewalk, and restaurants were discussed. Types of barriers for the outdoor dining spaces were also broached.

The reaction was not all negative. Hanover Street resident John McGaffigan thought the city had learned from its mistakes regarding the outdoor dining program, adding that there “seems like there’s a lot of improvements.” He applauded the idea of making a stretch of Hanover a one-way, saying he thought that could help alleviate some of the traffic problems that the outdoor dining program triggered last year.

Restaurateur Carla Gomes asked if restaurants could receive government COVID-19 relief money to offset the costs of new outdoor barriers and fees for the parking plan. She also wanted assurances that the restaurant fees tethered to outdoor dining would be reinvested back into the North End.

Gomes estimated that she had spent “well over $100,000″ on outdoor city seating during the past two years and noted that many restaurants had lost “a lot of money” because of the virus and were now “just trying to make it.” She acknowledged that outdoor dining in the neighborhood had been “a work in progress for everyone.”

“Give us this opportunity this year to make it right,” she said.

Last year, about 180 parking spaces in the North End were affected by outdoor dining, but that number will drop this year to 130 spaces, according to a city presentation made at the meeting.

The city will be stepping up enforcement of outdoor dining rules, and North End restaurants will be charged a fee to address neighborhood impacts of the program, according to the city’s plan.

There are some differences between the outdoor dining plan for the North End versus the rest of the city. For instance, while the rest of Boston will have outdoor dining from April 1 into the winter, the North End will have it from April 8 to Labor Day.









Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.