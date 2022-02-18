Reports of hate crimes rose slightly in Mass. during 2020

There were 385 hate crimes reported to the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security in 2020, up slightly from 2019 as legislation to update the state’s hate crimes statute and strengthen its penalties remains bottled up in the Judiciary Committee.

The 385 reports (up from 376 in 2019) came from 85 municipal police departments, nine campus police agencies and the Massachusetts General Hospital Police Department. Another 271 law enforcement agencies submitted reports indicating that they experienced no bias-motivated incidents. Thirty-eight agencies did not report hate crimes, down from 45 in 2019.

The most common offense reported in 2020 was vandalism/damage/destruction of property (32.9 percent) followed by intimidation (30.6 percent), the state report said. Simple assault accounts for 19 percent of incidents and 11.4 percent of hate crimes were categorized as aggravated assault. Prejudice against race, ethnicity, or national origin was the most widely-reported bias motivation (66.4 percent of incidents), followed by bias against religious groups (15.7 percent). Sexual orientation bias was third at 14.3 percent.