R.I. lawmakers want to expand paratransit service for people with disabilities

It’s the sort of thing people would struggle with if they had to do it for just a week, or even a day. And it’s a problem she hopes the state addresses.

PROVIDENCE – Melanie Lawhead has lived in Narragansett and taught in the Exeter-West Greenwich school district for the past 20 years. But she had to stop driving in her early 40s due to a rare condition called Stargardt disease that causes vision loss. So for years, she’s had to depend on the kindness of her colleagues and a paratransit system with gaping holes just to get to work.

“The average person doesn’t need to know this stuff until they have to know this stuff,” Lawhead said.

State lawmakers this week submitted legislation in an effort to get people more familiar with the problem, and find some way to fix it: The bill would direct a RIPTA coordinating council to develop a pilot program for people who can’t currently get paratransit service, and implement it by Jan. 1, 2023.

“There should be a way for her to be able to get to work every day,” said state Senator Alana DiMario, who introduced the legislation after trying, unsuccessfully, to find a permanent, reasonable solution for Lawhead.

The legislation doesn’t offer specific solutions. Some legislators have suggested a voucher program through ride-share services like Uber or Lyft; some advocates have said RIPTA’s paratransit service should cover everyone in one of the nation’s most densely populated states.

Under the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, public entities that provide fixed-route service have to provide paratransit service to people whose disabilities prevent them from using the fixed route. But there are limitations: The ride, generally in a van but sometimes a taxi, has to start and end within three quarters of a mile of an established route.

That presents problems for someone like Lawhead, whose home is within that corridor but whose job is outside of it. RIPTA’s paratransit service, called RIDE, would pick her up. But because the elementary school where she teaches Spanish is outside the network, it wouldn’t drop her off there. Instead it would drop her off at a Dunkin’ Donuts on Route 4. There she’d wait, sometimes for up to an hour, for a colleague to pick her up.

She currently gets a ride on a school bus in the morning and relies on colleagues to take her home after work. She appreciates what they’ve done for her, even as she realizes it might not last forever.

“You’re constantly waiting on other people to help you,” Lawhead said. “And I just want to go to school every day.”

RIPTA, in an emailed statement, said it was “very aware of the need and demand for our services — both fixed-route and paratransit — and we are always working to maximize the services we offer in a safe and cost-effective manner.”

Spokeswoman Cristy Raposo Perry noted that the three-quarter mile paratransit corridor was created by the federal government. To provide paratransit outside that corridor, costs would increase from $14.6 million to $39.2 million a year, she said.

“If RIPTA were to ever consider expanding RIde paratransit service, we would need sizeable new revenue sources — which we currently do not have,” Raposo Perry said.

The average cost of a fixed-route trip is about $7. A passenger pays $2. The door-to-door RIde service is about $37. A passenger pays $4.

Lawmakers who are trying to improve the situation are aware of the financial issues at play.

“It’s all about the money, and I understand that,” said state Representative Carol Hagan McEntee, the sponsor of legislation in the House. “But we have a population that is at risk of not maintaining their employment and their homes if they don’t get help from the state of Rhode Island to get them where they need to go.”

Chris Bove, a 20-year-old University of Rhode Island student, has also been advocating for change in the state’s transit system.

“We live in the smallest state in the country,” Bove said. “There is no reason anyone should live outside of the service zone of a bus route.”

Bove is legally blind due to optic nerve hypoplasia. He knows RIPTA’s limitations better than most: After a certain time in the afternoon, for example, if you wanted to go from URI’s Narragansett campus to its Kingston campus via RIPTA bus – six road miles away – you’d have to go through Providence to get a bus transfer, Bove said.

The door-to-door paratransit service, meanwhile, has its own issues, including reliability – Bove once got stranded in Newport. Bove lives on the URI campus, which is within three quarters of a mile of a route, so he can use RIde – but not all the way to his dad’s house in Warren, a densely populated East Bay town. His dad’s house is about a mile outside the corridor. So when he takes RIde, they’ll drop him off at a nearby bowling alley to figure out the last quarter of a mile.

“That just should not be the case,” Bove said. “I believe that in the state of Rhode Island, your ZIP code should not determine your access to transportation.”

It’s not just a state issue: Bove said the federal Americans with Disabilities Act should be strengthened.

There could be federal help, said state Senator Louis DiPalma, a Democrat of Middletown. DiPalma, who’s worked with Bove to address the issue, said he believes the state is leaving Medicaid reimbursement money on the table. There’s a way to expand service without actually costing Rhode Island any more money, he said. He’s hopeful the legislation he’s co-sponsoring with DiMario will help find that way.

“We want people to live their lives to the greatest extent possible,” DiPalma said. “People with disabilities aren’t able to do that because of transportation.”

