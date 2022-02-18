The RMV is ordering 2,100 drivers to take a road test or lose their license. But some say they took the test already.

Last Friday, Braconi received a letter by priority mail from the RMV that was addressed to her 19-year-old son, informing him he would need to take a road test by Feb. 19 or risk having his driver’s license suspended.

But this trip, he is going to spend some time — at great cost and inconvenience — at the Registry of Motor Vehicles.

Betsy Braconi’s son packed up some belongings this week and flew home from the Midwest, where he’s a college freshman. Normally, it would have been a happy occasion, a chance to come back to Massachusetts and spend time with his family.

Braconi, who was shocked by the letter, believes her son has been mistakenly mixed in with the RMV’s investigation into 2,100 drivers who were issued licenses at the Brockton service center without taking a road test, a lapse that came to light this week and led to four RMV employees being fired.

“It’s insane,” she said. “[My son] is in disbelief as much as the rest of us.”

Braconi, who lives in Canton, said she knows her son took a road test two years ago because she was at the Brockton RMV when he did.

“I watched him get in the car. I watched him go out for no more than 10 minutes with the instructor. And then he came back, he pulled behind the registry where they have cones set up, and the instructor made him do a three-point turn,” she said. “I knew he was testing him.”

“Whatever they did with someone else, they did not do with my son,” she said.

After bringing her son to his test that day, she paid the fees and received time-stamped receipts, which she has saved.

“I have a lot of back-up,” she said. “Those receipts don’t just get made up; they’re real.”

After getting the letter from the RMV, Braconi spent days on the phone, trying to figure out why he needed to retake the test and ask for an extension. On Monday, she called the number listed on the letter at least five times, before finally getting put into a queue — only to get disconnected.

Frustrated, she drove to the Brockton registry to speak with someone in person. Still, she didn’t get any clarity.

“I spoke to the manager and she said, ‘We were just made aware of the letter, but we don’t have any information, you have to call the number on the letter,’” Braconi said.

When she called the number again, she finally got through and asked an RMV representative why her son had to retake his test.

“‘I can’t tell you,’” Braconi said the employee replied. “I said, ‘What? You’re forcing my son, who is in college in the Midwest, to come home this week and take a road test — and you can’t tell me why?’ And she said, ‘No.’”

Braconi started reaching out to news outlets to see if they had any details. She eventually connected with a reporter from WBZ/CBS, who shed more light on the issue.

On Thursday, the state’s transportation department said that people, like Braconi, who believe they received the letter from the RMV mistakenly should contact the registry “to resolve this matter.”

“The Registry will work with any customer that has questions about why they received this letter,” the agency said.

Braconi has been in touch with RMV officials this week, but they only extended her son’s deadline to Feb. 24, she said.

While Braconi is adamant that her son, whom she did not wish to identify, took the road test, she said she had no choice but to fly him home this week so his license wouldn’t be suspended, leaving him without a way to get around.

“He’s out in the Midwest with no family around him, so he has to be self-reliant,” she said. “How can he be self reliant without a license?”

Braconi scheduled a road test for him this week, ahead of the RMV’s deadline. Once again, she will go with him when he takes it. Just to make sure.

“Then he’ll fly right back,” she said.

