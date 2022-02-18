Rude awakening for Rhode Islanders as strong winds leave thousands without power

National Grid spokesman Ted Kresse said the power company had been monitoring the storm for days. He said winds in Rhode Island were more powerful than the January 29 blizzard that dumped nearly two feet of snow in the ocean state.

Strong winds and heavy rain led the National Weather Service in Boston to issue a high wind warning at 3:30 a.m. The weather service had warned Thursday afternoon that winds of approximately 55 mph to 65 mph could whip the area.

CUMBERLAND, R.I. — More than 5,800 Rhode Islanders woke up without power Friday morning after a pre-dawn storm snapped trees and powerlines.

The wind brought down a lot of trees and limbs with coastal areas being the hardest hit, he said.

Preliminary wind reports wind gusts of 75 mph at Point Judith, 73 at Castle Island in Bristol Harbor, 61 at Halfway Rock in Jamestown, 58 at Horseneck Beach, 57 in Little Compton, 52 at Sabin Point, and 49 in Newport.

“You look at that blizzard three weeks ago, if that had shifted another 50 miles west we probably would have gotten hit,” Kresse said. “We were fortunate that storm only impacted about 1,200 customers in Rhode Island. This storm at its peak at 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. was about 11,000. We’ve gotten that down to just about 3,000 right now. We hope to have the vast majority restored by tonight.”

Additional linemen and forestry crews were brought in to help with the clean-up. Over 300 field personnel are in the field, Kresse said.

At this time, the NWS has received three reports of trees down on roads in North Scituate.

The weather service said the strongest winds were expected across Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts between 2 and 8 a.m. Friday. Brief heavy rain and the typical nuisance street flooding were expected during the morning commute.

National Grid’s Rhode Island Power Outage map showed that at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, there were 5,853 customers without power throughout Rhode Island. Providence County had 3,494 without power, followed by Washington County with 1,466, Kent with 823, Newport with 68, and Bristol with two.

“We are closely monitoring the weather forecasts which are calling for strong winds and heavy rain this evening and into tomorrow morning,” said a statement posted Thursday on National Grid’s website. “National Grid is ensuring plans are in place should the weather impact our system. We want to ensure you are prepared, too; keep flashlights and extra batteries on hand and make sure mobile devices are fully charged so you can stay connected in the event of an outage.”

A gale warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. for Rhode Island and Massachusetts coastal waters, Boston Harbor, and Narragansett Bay, though strong winds and raid were expected to die down in the morning. Gusts will cause hazardous seas that could capsize vessels and reduce visibility. Mariners are asked to remain in port, secure vessels, seek safe harbor, or alter course.

Dry, blustery much colder weather is forecast this afternoon after a cold front exits the area. That could bring periods of light snow and the potential for snow squals on Saturday afternoon associated with a clipper system passing through Southern New England, the NWS reports.

Forecasters are calling for milder weather next week with showers at times.

