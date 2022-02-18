Thousands without power as stormy weather lingers

The outages were largest in Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable counties where a high wind warning is in effect until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Winds may gust up to 65 miles an hour above steady winds in the 25 mile to 35 mile an hour range, forecasters wrote.

About 23,000 customers were without power Friday morning. Windy, rainy conditions will persist into the last day of the work week, officials said.

“Heaviest rain/strongest wind gusts roughly between 2 and 8 am Friday morning, exiting the Cape/Islands by 9 or 10 am.,’' the weather service tweeted Friday.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, about 10,000 customers in Plymouth, 4,000 in Barnstable and 3,000 in Bristol were powerless Friday around 6:54 a.m. Among individual communities, outages were the largest in Marshfield, Pembroke and Holbrook, according to MEMA.

First responders reported tree damage and power lines down from the stormy conditions across the state.

The weather system blanketed the Northeast and the Federal Aviation Administration is reporting delays at multiple airports Friday morning. However, Logan Airport is not among those cited by the FAA.

In Eastern Massachusetts, forecasters projected that rain will continue into mid-morning Friday.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information becomes available.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.