fb-pixel Skip to main content

Thousands without power as stormy weather lingers

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated February 18, 2022, 27 minutes ago
A woman walked along Kilmarnock Street in the Fenway area passing a mural of a bicycle on the wall of an apartment complex on Thursday.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

About 23,000 customers were without power Friday morning. Windy, rainy conditions will persist into the last day of the work week, officials said.

The outages were largest in Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable counties where a high wind warning is in effect until 9 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Winds may gust up to 65 miles an hour above steady winds in the 25 mile to 35 mile an hour range, forecasters wrote.

Related: Here's a map of power outages across Massachusetts

“Heaviest rain/strongest wind gusts roughly between 2 and 8 am Friday morning, exiting the Cape/Islands by 9 or 10 am.,’' the weather service tweeted Friday.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency, about 10,000 customers in Plymouth, 4,000 in Barnstable and 3,000 in Bristol were powerless Friday around 6:54 a.m. Among individual communities, outages were the largest in Marshfield, Pembroke and Holbrook, according to MEMA.

Advertisement

First responders reported tree damage and power lines down from the stormy conditions across the state.

The weather system blanketed the Northeast and the Federal Aviation Administration is reporting delays at multiple airports Friday morning. However, Logan Airport is not among those cited by the FAA.

In Eastern Massachusetts, forecasters projected that rain will continue into mid-morning Friday.

This is a developing story that will be updated when new information becomes available.


John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video