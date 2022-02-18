Three men arrested in Brighton for allegedly stealing catalytic converters

Three men were arrested in Brighton after they were seen allegedly stealing the catalytic converter from a parked car, Boston police said.

Camilo Rendon, 24, of East Boston; Juan Suarez, 19, of Revere; and Juan Oquendo, 28, of East Boston, were seen near 72 Strathmore Rd., allegedly using a power tool to remove the catalytic converter of a car early Wednesday, according to a posting on bpdnews.com, the department’s website.

The three men allegedly targeted a parked Toyota Prius, police said, and then fled in a black sedan with a Massachusetts license plate.