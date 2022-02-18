Three men arrested in Brighton for allegedly stealing catalytic converters

Three men were arrested in Brighton after they were seen allegedly stealing the catalytic converter from a parked car, Boston police said.
Camilo Rendon, 24, of East Boston; Juan Suarez, 19, of Revere; and Juan Oquendo, 28, of East Boston, were seen near 72 Strathmore Rd., allegedly using a power tool to remove the catalytic converter of a car early Wednesday, according to a posting on bpdnews.com, the department’s website.
The three men allegedly targeted a parked Toyota Prius, police said, and then fled in a black sedan with a Massachusetts license plate.
Using information from the plate, Boston and Brookline officers located the three men and arrested them at approximately 2:37 a.m. in the area of 1731 Beacon St. in Brookline.
Police recovered “several dirty car parts which were determined to be catalytic converters along with several saw blades and other evidence from inside the vehicle,” the statement said.
All three men, officials said, were arraigned Wednesday in Brighton Municipal Court on three charges: larceny of a motor vehicle, receiving or concealing stolen goods, and possession of burglarious tools.
Rendon, who was driving when the car was stopped by police, was also charged with operating a motor vehicle without a driver’s license.
