Want to see space? You can pay $500k or just visit Providence’s 1891 observatory

Ladd’s 15-foot-long Brashear telescope is the same one that influenced horror writer H.P. Lovecraft’s perspective of the cosmos.

But if that’s not in the budget, try visiting Brown University’s Ladd Observatory on one of its free Tuesday Telescope Observing Nights for an out-of-this-world look at the cosmos. You’ll get jaw-dropping views of the universe without going broke.

The observatory at 210 Doyle Ave. sits atop a 205-foot hill once known as “Tin Top” hill for allegedly being a tin can dump. The local legend is the light from the tin cans blinded horses on the street who would stampede into neighbors’ yards.

The site was picked for Ladd because it was the second-highest spot in the city, and farthest away from city lights.

Lovecraft lived less than a one-mile bike ride from the observatory.

Letters written by the author spoke kindly about his visits to the observatory when he was 13 years old. He peddled there so often Brown Astronomy Professor Winslow Upton gave the young man a key. Upton was the first director at Ladd until his death in 1914 and was reportedly a family friend of the Lovecrafts.

Thirteen-year-old H.P. Lovecraft, who grew up on the East side of Providence, was a frequent visitor of the Ladd Observatory at Brown University. Before he wrote his classic horror tales, he pressed his own astronomy pamphlets. Courtesy of Erik Gould / RISD Museum Photographer

Before he wrote the bulk of his macabre tales, Lovecraft was hand-pressing editions of the Rhode Island Journal of Astronomy from 1903 to 1909. His paper talked about his observations using Ladd’s telescope and had drawings in his own hand. He reportedly gave impressive presentations about astronomy and wrote articles for local newspapers.

A curator at Ladd said Lovecraft’s schoolbooks, with his name scribbled inside, were found at the observatory.

Lovecraft wrote to Rheinhart Kleiner on Nov. 16, 1916:

“In the summer of 1903 my mother presented me with a 2-1/2″ astronomical telescope, and thenceforward my gaze was ever upward at night. The late Prof. Upton of Brown, a friend of the family, gave me the freedom of the college observatory, & I came & went there at will on my bicycle. Ladd Observatory tops a considerable eminence about a mile from the house. I used to walk up Doyle Avenue hill with my wheel, but when returning would have a glorious coast down it. So constant were my observations, that my neck became much affected by the strain of peering at a difficult angle. It gave me much pain, & resulted in a permanent curvature perceptible today to a close observer.”

H.P. Lovecraft chronicled his observations in 3x4-inch hand-printed journals, among them the Rhode Island Journal of Astronomy. They were reproduced by hectograph, a printing process that uses pans of gelatin to transfer a special ink. Courtesy of Erik Gould / RISD Museum Photographer

In his biography, “I am Providence: The Life and Times of H.P. Lovecraft,” S. T. Soshi wrote that Lovecraft “boldly” found fault with Ladd’s best-of-its-kind telescope, which was gifted to Brown at a cost of $50,000 by former Rhode Island Governor Herbert Warren Ladd. The idea for the gift came at an alumni dinner in 1889, the same year his wife, Emma Frances, died. She was a native of Providence and Ladd moved to the city in 1871, shortly after their wedding.

The Ladd was dedicated Oct. 21, 1891, during the governor’s first term.

In his speech, reprinted in the Globe, he addressed a large crowd of distinguished guests and collegians, “Having always felt an interest in the higher education of young men, I had long looked forward to a time when I might be able to manifest my interest in some material way.”

He endeavored that the observatory leads to the progress of Rhode Island’s “beloved university” and that it “figure in the greater prosperity” that awaits the college.

Former Chancellor William Goddard accepted the gift for Brown, and astronomers from Harvard, Yale, and Colby colleges lauded the telescope.

The Globe reported that cheers erupted after his speech on Constitution Hill.

An Oct. 21, 1891 article in the Boston Globe chronicled the dedication of the Ladd Observatory at Brown University. The observatory was gifted to the school by former Rhode Island Governor Herbert Warren Ladd. The Boston Globe archives

Brown researchers used the telescope to exhaustively study sunspots, hunt comets, meteors and asteroids, observe lunar cycles, and even bird migration. However, its life as a research tool was brief. The rise of computers made it obsolete.

According to Ladd director David Targan, astronomy is expensive and largely funded by the public.

“Astronomers were among the first to really recognize that the business of astronomy is going to have to appeal to the public,” he said. “That’s why you have this room here, where you have images taken through telescopes, and we can tell people, what we’re seeing, through the telescope and the universe, and describe it, and sell it to them, firsthand.”

The simplicity of the telescope likely saved on maintenance costs and helped preserve the observatory.

To operate the scope, astronomers need only muscle power to crank a series of ropes and pulleys — a tradition you can still experience.

Brown astronomer Francine Jackson calls it a remarkable experience.

“Back then all these buildings you see here were all open pastures and cornfields,” she said. “There were a scattering of Victorian homes in the area. But this was a very rural area. And away from all the city lights.”

A photograph of the Ladd Observatory taken in 1898. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

No doubt Lovecraft would have a much different ride on his bike for viewings.

In another letter, Lovecraft “boldly” found fault with the Ladd’s highly touted scope, according to Soshi. He said the 12-inch refractor telescope’s glass had “chromatic aberrations” that led to violet halos around bright objects and lunar craters. He said the library and time-keeping systems were “excellent.”

Lovecraft never attended Brown.

He had mental health issues during high school and failed to graduate. He wrote that he was unwilling to step inside Brown’s facilities again as “casual outsider and non-university barbarian and alien,” Soshi wrote.

In 1908, the last year Lovecraft said he visited Ladd, he wrote his first-person short story, “The Alchemist,” about a count whose family is cursed to die by the age of 32. The story was published in the amateur journalist publication, “United Amateur,” in 1916.

Observatory curator Michael Umbricht stands with the 1891 Ladd Observatory’s 12-inch refractor telescope that was state-of-the-art when it was built. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Dr. Gang Xiao, a longtime Brown professor of physics and engineering and chair of the Department of Physics (of which the Ladd is a part), told the Globe that Ladd has served Brown extremely well for more than a century. It enabled important studies on variable stars and its instruments trained generations of distinguished astronomers, as well as thousands of Navy personnel during the world wars.

“Perhaps the most important role Ladd has served the University and the Providence community is as a place of education, both formal and informal,” Xiao said. “Even as the astronomy curriculum has changed drastically, Ladd has gone smoothly from a site to study celestial navigation and the motion of the stars to a place where students take digital images of planets.”

Xiao said it has been open to the public almost continuously since its founding. It is one of at least five observatories that existed in Rhode Island.

“Ladd has hosted the Brown and Providence communities through one total solar eclipse, two transits of Venus, more than 20 transits of Mercury and tens of lunar eclipses, Mars oppositions and comet appearances,” Xiao said. “The initial investment has paid off handsomely.”

Visitors entering the building will get the same feeling as generations of staff and students before them. They will round the pedestal made by Geo. Saegmuller of Washington, D.C., separated by inches from the building around it to prevent shaking the lens. Pass a library, observing room, and countless instruments before climbing the twisting stairs to the equatorial room.

Observatory curator Michael Umbricht said visitors will find exhibits and display cases of art made by students who come to the observatory. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Covered by an iron dome, pulleys, gears, and ropes allow astronomers to reveal an opening in the roof exposing the stars. A pendulum with counterweight swings in time with the rotation of the earth.

While astronomers now have a network of worldwide observatories to choose from at their fingertips, there is something magical about hand drawing Ladd’s hefty tube for a look at space.

In comparison to modern observatories on earth or floating millions of miles away in space, Ladd can see at a magnification of 83 to 600 times depending on the eyepiece. It still makes for cool pictures of the lunar surface and our solar system.

NASA said the newly deployed James Webb Space Telescope can see the heat signature of a bumblebee at the distance of the Moon.

Jason Major, a Warwick, R.I. resident, who writes the space blog Lights in the Dark, said the next four to five years with JWST will crack some secrets of the universe.

“Once the mirrors of the JWST are calibrated we’ll be seeing a lot of fantastic pictures,” he said.

The price tag for the new space telescope is $10 billion.

Gears inside the 1891 Ladd Observatory’s 12-inch refractor telescope. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Natalie Tyson, 20, and Njari Anderson, 20, both students at Brown and Rhode Island School of Design, came on one of Ladd’s public viewing nights. Tyson said she had never looked through a telescope before.

She bundled up in a winter jacket on the partly cloudy February night and climbed wooden stairs to get behind the telescope. The moon danced in and out of the clouds, but by pressing her smartphone to the camera lens, she grabbed a stunning picture of the lunar surface.

The photo now resides with other beloved images on her phone.

A quick pinch reveals a crisp lunar surface as vivid as a road map and similar to what Apollo astronauts saw.

Tyson, who is a public policy major, rationalized her experience in the way only a public policy student could.

“So it’s kind of like yes, people can go to the moon, but we can’t really go to the moon,” she said. “You can’t go to the moon. I can’t go to the moon. Right? Astronauts are the only people who can go to the moon or people with a lot of money.”

A look at Mare Imbrium, or Sea of Showers, a vast lava plain on the moon formed from the collision of a proto-planet. Courtesy of Brown University/Ladd Observatory

A few clicks on Google can bring up an endless string of moon shots, but you’ll never see it as you see it through a telescope.

“I didn’t know about the observatory until yesterday, so I was super excited and I think I’ll come again,” Tyson said.

Anderson grew up in Jamaica with clear, dark skies and an unpolluted view of space. He appeared more interested in the function of the telescope. He snapped photos of pulley systems and gears with his phone.

Anderson said he is a sculptor at Brown and a modern culture and media student at Brown.

The skies in Jamaica he said, are much clearer than in Providence.

He is interested in the expansiveness of space, and nerds out on black holes and the characteristics of space-time known as the “11th Dimension.”

Anderson said the views at Ladd are surreal.

“It made you feel really small, but in a really, really humanizing way,” Anderson said. “It’s easier for me to place myself in a spatial relationship with like, how big or how large I am compared to a building, but when it’s just you and the sky, you feel like an ant or a grain of sand.

“For me, I am a small being amid all of this, but at least within my one-to-one scale, I can be somewhat impactful.”

Observatory Director David Targan said people are still curious about space. Especially kids.

Visiting students can identify planets but space isn’t on their minds every night. It’s hard to even see the stars in Boston or Providence because of artificial light and air pollution.

“It’s something that really resonates once we point out the stars and once they look through a telescope,” Targan said. “Observatories like this still have a place. And people are still interested in just what you can see. Later, we hope that they’ll be interested in things that are only visible in like radio wavelengths or something like that. But the fact is this still excites people and plays to their curiosity.”

The 12 zodiac signs are engraved on the face of this rare clock manufactured by Tiffany & Co. A program of timekeeping was started in 1893. Gretchen Ertl for The Boston Globe

Ladd Curator Michael Umbricht said visitors will find exhibits and display cases of art made by students who visit the observatory. Tables and cases show off antique instruments — some invented by Ladd scientists — and the old mercury batteries that powered the observatory’s time-keeping service.

Umbricht also curates Ladd’s blog.

“The batteries were located in the basement,” Umbricht explained. “There were six jars about the size of a two-liter bottle. Each one produced a volt. The wires ran from that to the clocks and as the pendulum swung, there was a switch that would open and close every time the pendulum swung. This would make a pulse of electricity travel down the wires. After calibrating the clocks with the telescope, we would then send these time signals to other parts of the city.”

The building kept precise time for the city’s fire department, schools, factories, courthouses, and commercial companies.

A horn that sounded at noon and 8 p.m. every day allowed city residents to set their watches.

Observing rooms that aren’t always open to the public contain boxes with solar spectroscopes purchased after the observatory opened. A clock made by Pawtucket clockmaker Hezekiah Conant gives solar and star times 24 hours a day in real-time.

Jackson said the school’s mission is to nurture the curiosity of the world and the universe.

“When you’re looking directly into the telescope and the light from a distant object is striking your eye and forming an image in your brain, there’s just something very human about that,” she said.

Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.