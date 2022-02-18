What’s your favorite presidential visit to Rhode Island?

Rhode Island has a high level of transmission: 222.1 total new cases per 100K population in the past 7 days

Happy Friday! I’m Dan McGowan and I highly recommend Chuck Klosterman’s new book, “The Nineties.” Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com.

Vaccinated with two shots: 79.9 percent

Vaccinated with booster: 38 percent

New cases: 312 (2.7 percent positive)

Currently hospitalized: 172

Total deaths: 3,397

More stats from the R.I. Department of Health

Globe Rhode Island COVID-19 news and resources

Subscribe to our Coronavirus Next newsletter

Leading off

Programming note: There will be no Rhode Map on Monday, but I’ll be right back in your inbox on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Monday is Presidents’ Day, so here’s a treat for Rhode Map readers.

I asked the wonderful people at the state archives for information about presidential visits to the state, and sure enough, they had a rather comprehensive list.

It’s possible some trips weren’t documented, but here’s a rundown.

George Washington: In 1776, Washington dined at the home of governor Nicholas Cooke. He was back in 1781 with stops in Kingston, Bristol, Warren, and Providence. In 1790, he made two different trips to Rhode Island. In May, he stayed at the Golden Ball Inn at 79 Benefit St. in Providence, and in August, he was in Newport and Providence.

John Adams: In 1797, Adams made a visit to the hotel of Esek Aldrich at 4 Weybosset St. in Providence.

Thomas Jefferson: Both of Jefferson’s known trips to Rhode Island came before he was president. He visited the state in June of 1784 and again in 1790 with Washington.

James Monroe: On June 28, 1817, the president visited Fort Adams in Newport while on a tour of the country’s military installations.

John Quincy Adams: In October of 1826, Adams appeared at Fort Adams to honor his father, the former president.

Advertisement

Andrew Jackson and Martin Van Buren: On June 19, 1833, the president and vice president (also a future president) stopped at Fort Adams.

Franklin Pierce: In May of 1847, Pierce is believed to have sailed from Newport with the 9th Regiment.

Millard Fillmore He arrived in Newport aboard the Bay State steamer in 1851. After leaving office, he made a stop in Newport on Sept. 12, 1859.

James K. Polk: Both of Polk’s known trips to Rhode Island came before he was president. He was aboard the Bay State steamer in Newport Harbor on July 5, 1847, and he was on the same visit as Jackson and Van Buren in 1833.

Abraham Lincoln: In 1848, before he was president, Lincoln changed trains in Providence while he was making a trip to New Bedford. He also spent time in Providence in 1860, as Rhode Map detailed last year.

Ulysses S. Grant: On Aug. 24, 1870, the president arrived in Fort Adams aboard an English yacht.

Rutherford B. Hayes: During the first year of his presidency in 1877, Hayes made a stop in Newport.

Benjamin Harrison: He did not come to Rhode Island during his presidency, but Harrison visited Newport in 1899.

Chester A. Arthur: Fort Adams was quite popular among the presidents, and Arthur made his visit on Aug. 23, 1882.

Herbert Hoover: Prior to becoming president, Hoover attended a 1922 conference on Goat Island and a meeting of the New England Council in 1926.

Advertisement

Franklin D. Roosevelt: On Sept. 15, 1934, Roosevelt arrived in Newport aboard a yacht owned by Vincent Astor. More than 50,000 people welcomed him back two years later during a visit to Providence.

Harry S. Truman: Truman made at least three trips to Rhode Island as president, but the first didn’t go well. In August of 1946, he arrived for a vacation and a New England cruise, but his stay was abandoned due to poor weather (he opted for Bermuda instead). In 1946, he addressed a crowd of 50,000 at Providence City Hall, and in 1952, he made a campaign stop to encourage voters to support Adlai Stevenson for president.

Dwight D. Eisenhower: Eisenhower made at least six trips to Rhode Island, including three vacations in Newport while he was president.

John F. Kennedy: Kennedy was married in Newport, and vacationed there. During his first campaign, he delivered a famous speech in Providence.

Lyndon B. Johnson: In 1964, the president delivered a formal address at Brown University’s Bicentennial Convocation. He was also awarded an honorary doctorate from the University of Rhode Island in 1966.

Richard M. Nixon: As a candidate for vice president in 1952, Nixon made an appearance at Crescent Park in Riverside. As vice president in 1956, he stopped at Providence City Hall. He also delivered an address at the Newport Naval Officer Candidate School in 1971.

Gerald Ford: On Aug. 30, 1975, Ford made a trip to Newport.

Jimmy Carter: After the 1978 blizzard, Carter visited Rhode Island as part of three-state tour of New England.

Advertisement

George H. W. Bush: On Nov. 20, 1989, he attended two Republican fundraisers: One was at the home of governor Edward DiPrete and the other was a rally for congresswoman Claudine Schneider.

William J. Clinton: Both the former president and Hillary Clinton have made numerous trips to Rhode Island over the years, often to raise money for Democratic candidates.

Barack Obama: As a candidate for president in 2008, Obama visited Rhode Island College. In 2014, as president, he visited Rhode Island to campaign for Gina Raimondo for governor, and made a stop at Gregg’s for cake.

Donald J. Trump: In 2016, Trump made a campaign appearance in Rhode Island before the Republican primary.

Joe Biden: Air Force One landed at the Quonset State Airport in May when Biden was traveling to the Coast Guard Academy commencement. He also made an appearance when he was vice president to support Raimondo’s plan to rebuild its bridges.

The Globe in Rhode Island

⚓ Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha on Thursday rejected the proposed merger of Lifespan and Care New England, saying it would hurt consumers by creating a health care giant with a stranglehold on the local market. Read more.

⚓ My latest column: It turns out that Neronha had many of same questions the rest of us had about the merger, and he wasn’t going to let hospital officials figure it out as they went along. Read more.

Advertisement

⚓ Fun story from my colleague Carlos Munoz: If you want to see space, you can pay a billionaire with a spaceship $500,000 or just visit Brown University’s Ladd Observatory. Read more.

⚓ A burning car transport ship heading from Germany to the port of Davisville drifted in the mid-Atlantic on Thursday after the huge vessel’s 22 crew members were evacuated. Read more.

⚓ State legislators on Thursday grilled Department of Human Services officials about the long wait times and delays that Rhode Islanders face when they try to get food stamps and other public benefits. Read more.

🎂 Rhode Map readers have sent another round of Happy Birthday wishes to: Shirley Reichenberg (97), Sarah Dell, Terry Donilon, Patricia Hardiman, Jacob Jordan (13), Phil McKendall, Nick Inglis, Charlie Lavallee (56), Domenic Del Monico, Karen Farrell (59), Carson Brakke (28), and Richard Aitchison (69).

Also in the Globe

⚓ As the Massachusetts GOP continues to disintegrate around them, moderate Republican candidates running on the 2022 ballot have one major ally in their corner: Governor Charlie Baker. Read more.

⚓ My colleague James Pindell writes that schools are now on the frontline of American politics. Read more.

⚓ The return of “Law & Order” doesn’t feel comforting to our television writer, Matthew Gilbert. Read more.

What’s on tap today

E-mail events to us at RInews@globe.com.

⚓ The Providence Children’s Film Festival begins today and runs through next Sunday.

⚓ Providence men’s basketball plays at Butler on Sunday at 1 p.m. The URI women play at Richmond on Saturday at 4 p.m.

My previous column

The Democrats snubbed Allan Fung when he wanted to run for City Council. Now he’s got a chance to win a congressional seat as a Republican. If you missed the column, you can read it here. And all of my columns are on our Rhode Island Commentary page.

Rhode Island Report podcast

Ed Fitzpatrick talks to Sophia Gorriaran, who just broke the under-18 women’s world record for running the fastest 800 meters. Listen to all of our podcasts here.

Thanks for reading. Send comments and suggestions to Dan.McGowan@Globe.com, or follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan. See you on Tuesday.

Please tell your friends about Rhode Map! They can sign up here. The Globe has other e-mail newsletters on topics ranging from breaking news alerts to sports, politics, business, and entertainment — check them out.

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.