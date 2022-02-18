See the biggest wind gusts recorded in the region

In two Massachusetts communities, overnight wind gusts nearly reached the highway speed limit - 52 miles an hour in both Plymouth and New Bedford, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The intense gusts contributed to power outages in both communities - and elsewhere in Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable counties - by knocking down trees and power lines, according to weather service storm damage reports.

Around 7:50 a.m., some 24,000 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.