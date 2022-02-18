See the biggest wind gusts recorded in the region

In two Massachusetts communities, overnight wind gusts nearly reached the highway speed limit - 52 miles an hour in both Plymouth and New Bedford, the National Weather Service said Friday.
The intense gusts contributed to power outages in both communities - and elsewhere in Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable counties - by knocking down trees and power lines, according to weather service storm damage reports.
Around 7:50 a.m., some 24,000 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.
How windy did it get in other communities? Take a look at the highest reported gusts, according the weather service as of 7 a.m.:
Advertisement
BEVERLY 36
LAWRENCE 35
BEDFORD 30
NORWOOD 37
MARSHFIELD 47
PLYMOUTH 52
TAUNTON 33
NEW BEDFORD 52
CAPE COD AND THE ISLANDS
HYANNIS 44
CHATHAM 43
PROVINCETOWN 52
NANTUCKET 45
MARTHA’S VINEYARD 44
CENTRAL AND WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
WORCESTER 44
ORANGE 33
SPRINGFIELD 35
WESTFIELD 32
NORTH ADAMS 36
PITTSFIELD 41
RHODE ISLAND
PROVIDENCE 45
NEWPORT 31
SMITHFIELD 41
WESTERLY 36
John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.