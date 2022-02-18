fb-pixel Skip to main content

See the biggest wind gusts recorded in the region

By John R. Ellement Globe Staff,Updated February 18, 2022, 39 minutes ago
Duxbury Fire Department handled numerous weather-related emergencies throughout the town.Duxbury Fire Department

In two Massachusetts communities, overnight wind gusts nearly reached the highway speed limit - 52 miles an hour in both Plymouth and New Bedford, the National Weather Service said Friday.

The intense gusts contributed to power outages in both communities - and elsewhere in Plymouth, Bristol and Barnstable counties - by knocking down trees and power lines, according to weather service storm damage reports.

Around 7:50 a.m., some 24,000 customers were without power, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

How windy did it get in other communities? Take a look at the highest reported gusts, according the weather service as of 7 a.m.:

BEVERLY 36

LAWRENCE 35

BEDFORD 30

NORWOOD 37

MARSHFIELD 47

PLYMOUTH 52

TAUNTON 33

NEW BEDFORD 52

CAPE COD AND THE ISLANDS

HYANNIS 44

CHATHAM 43

PROVINCETOWN 52

NANTUCKET 45

MARTHA’S VINEYARD 44

CENTRAL AND WESTERN MASSACHUSETTS

WORCESTER 44

ORANGE 33

SPRINGFIELD 35

WESTFIELD 32

NORTH ADAMS 36

PITTSFIELD 41

RHODE ISLAND

PROVIDENCE 45

NEWPORT 31

SMITHFIELD 41

WESTERLY 36



John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.

