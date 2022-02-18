Woman killed after being struck by vehicle in Hyde Park

A woman was fatally injured in Hyde Park Thursday night when she was struck by a vehicle, Boston police said Friday.
Officers responded to Vallaro Road at approximately 6:45 p.m. where they found the body of the woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Andre Watson, a department spokesperson.
The woman’s name was not released Friday morning by police.
The operator of the vehicle remained on the scene, and no charges have currently been filed, he said.
The fatal crash is under investigation by the department’s Homicide Unit and the Suffolk County district attorney’s office.
This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
