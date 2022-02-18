Multiple Mass. colleges ease COVID-19 measures

Northeastern will no longer require students, faculty, and staff to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing as of Feb. 28, university officials said in e-mail Friday.

Northeastern University, the University of Massachusetts Lowell, and Lasell University all recently announced changes to their COVID-19 protocols.

Multiple Massachusetts universities announced Friday that they are easing COVID-19 measures like mandatory testing and masking on their campuses.

Testing for asymptomatic individuals will become optional on Feb. 28, and testing for symptomatic individuals will still be required, according to an e-mail from Provost David Madigan and Chancellor Ken Henderson.

The switch is “guided by science and informed by the most relevant data available,” the e-mail said.

Students will only be required to fill out a daily wellness check when checking in for a test, and the university will discontinue its COVID-19 testing dashboard on Feb. 28, the e-mail said.

The university said it is also evaluating masking requirements.

“Decisions to lift indoor mask requirements are informed by local public health guidelines,” the e-mail said. “The City of Boston has yet to lift its indoor mask requirements.”

Northeastern has already lifted masking requirements at other campuses like Nahant, Burlington, and Portland.

The University of Massachusetts Lowell announced Friday that it is ending its indoor mask mandate for all campus locations on Feb. 28. Masks will still be required on university buses and shuttles and in the campus wellness center, the university said in a statement.

The university noted that the Lowell campus is “near-universally vaccinated and increasingly boosted” as more people become eligible for boosters. It also cited the availability of higher-grade masks, antigen tests, and declining levels of COVID-19 detected in Boston-area wastewater.

Lasell University in Newton said that as of Feb. 19 the campus is now “mask optional,” for vaccinated people, but masks are still required during classes. Weekly testing is also no longer required for vaccinated students, faculty, and staff.

The university noted the new guidance is in line with the city of Newton, which lifted its indoor mask mandate on Friday.

Matt Yan can be reached at matt.yan@globe.com. Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.