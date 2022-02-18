Pence defends GOP censure of 2 lawmakers

Pence — who repeated his assertion that “January 6th was a tragic day” — said he does not think the RNC’s resolution, which has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats, was “talking about people that engaged in violence against persons or property that day.” Instead, he said, it was referring to “a whole range of people that have been set upon” by the House committee investigating the riot.

Former vice president Mike Pence on Thursday defended the Republican National Committee’s resolution to censure two of the party’s members of Congress, saying that the declaration’s reference to “citizens who engaged in legitimate political discourse” during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection has been misinterpreted.

The defense, made during Pence’s Thursday evening appearance at Stanford University, reflects the fractious divide in the Republican Party over how to talk about the attack on the US Capitol, which was carried out by a pro-Trump mob. The resolution censuring Representatives Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, which passed overwhelmingly this month, sparked backlash among Republican senators who feared it would hurt the party in the midterm elections. The RNC has since said it was not supporting violent insurrectionists, an assertion Pence echoed.

The Stanford speech, organized by the school’s College Republicans, marked Pence’s first high-profile public appearance since he said, two weeks earlier, that former president Donald Trump was “wrong” when he called for Pence to overturn the election results on Jan. 6. The right wing’s reaction was swift and rancorous, led by Trump, who called him an “automatic conveyor belt” to “get Biden elected president as quickly as possible.”

In prepared remarks and a Q&A session, lasting nearly an hour, Pence sidestepped chances to reiterate his direct criticism of Trump, saying only that he is “proud” of what they accomplished while in office.

“The Constitution was quite clear on that tragic day in January,” Pence said in response to a student’s question. “I knew what my duty was. And I kept my oath even though it hurt. And we moved the nation forward. And I don’t know if the president and I will ever see eye to eye on that. I really don’t.”

Pence also declined the opportunity to defend Cheney, Kinzinger, and former senator Jeff Flake of Arizona, all Republicans who have lost standing in their party after angering Trump, instead answering a question about the trio by inveighing against “cancel culture” on college campuses.

Washington Post

Senate OK’s plan to fund government

WASHINGTON — The Senate Thursday night approved a measure to fund the federal government through March 11, marking the final legislative step toward preventing a shutdown that would have occurred by the end of the week.

The measure now heads to President Biden’s desk, where his signature will give lawmakers about three more weeks to reach the sort of longer-term deal that has eluded them for months — a tricky debate that some hope will pave the way for billions of dollars in new coronavirus aid.

The stopgap, known on Capitol Hill as a continuing resolution, largely preserves federal spending at its existing clip. The bipartisan, 65-27 vote followed days of partisan wrangling, after a crop of Republicans held up swift passage to take a series of political stands — seeking to protest excessive federal spending, defund federal vaccine mandates, and prevent the government from subsidizing crack pipes.

Like before, the spending patch spares the government from significant disruption, particularly during an ever-evolving pandemic. But it also comes at the cost of Biden’s agenda, preventing Democrats from ratcheting up spending in areas like health care, education, science, and research as the president first proposed last spring. Republicans have rejected many of Biden’s plans, believing instead the country should spend more on defense.

Washington Post

School rejects donation from Melania Trump

WASHINGTON — An Oklahoma school that specializes in teaching advanced computer science skills has rejected an offered donation by Melania Trump, who said Friday that “politics got in the way of my mission to support children.”

The former first lady disclosed the clash with the school in a statement defending her charitable fund-raising efforts since she left the White House, which she has said are focused on supporting foster children.

Trump did not name the school that she said rejected her donation, noting only that it was “a computer science school founded in Silicon Valley with a campus in Oklahoma.”

That fits the description of an organization known as Holberton School, a San Francisco-based education company that has more than 30 schools around the world that specialize in computer science training as an alternative to traditional college for students who want to become software engineers. It opened a location in Tulsa in 2020.

Holberton CEO Julien Barbier confirmed Friday that Trump had tried to donate money to the Tulsa school.

“We were approached about a scholarship by her team but never reached an agreement on the logistics of the scholarship,” he said, declining to discuss the matter further.

Trump said she had offered to make the donation anonymously, with the money intended to support scholarships. She said she had signed an agreement detailing the planned contribution when the school moved to reject it, which she said was part of an effort to “cancel me.”

“It was made clear to me that the school’s board of directors organized a politically motivated decision,” Trump said in her statement, posted on her website Friday. “Obviously, I was disappointed but not surprised. This is not the first time where politics got in the way of my mission to support children.”

She said it was at least the second time her efforts to support a charitable cause had been rejected, asserting that a “corporate partner refused an opportunity to further our shared philanthropic goals surrounding my visit to Africa,” which took place in 2018. She provided no other details.

Since December, Trump has accelerated her efforts to raise or make money — for herself and for charitable causes — holding an online auction last month to sell a white hat she had worn at the White House during a visit by the French president in 2018, as part of what she called the Head of State Collection.

New York Times

Only members of Congress invited to State of the Union

WASHINGTON — All members of Congress but no guests will be invited to attend when President Biden delivers the State of the Union address March 1 at the US Capitol, a sign of ongoing precautions being taken because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Members of Congress will be seated in both the floor and the gallery sections of the House, according to a letter sent to lawmakers Thursday from the House sergeant-at-arms. All attendees must report a negative PCR coronavirus test within one day of the speech, and remain socially distanced and wear an approved KN95 or N95 face mask while in the Capitol.

According to the letter, it is “strongly recommended” but not required that attendees be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus and have received a booster shot.

The speech will be Biden’s first State of the Union address since he was elected. Last April, Biden addressed a joint session of Congress in an event that was even more restricted, owing to pandemic precautions and security concerns after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol. Only about 200 people were allowed in the House chamber last year during Biden’s joint address.

Washington Post