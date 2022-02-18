fb-pixel Skip to main content

Trump took classified documents to Mar-a-Lago, National Archives says

By FARNOUSH AMIRI The Associated Press,Updated February 18, 2022, 42 minutes ago
Former president Donald Trump spoke at a rally in September 2021 in Georgia.Sean Rayford/Photographer: Sean Rayford/Getty

WASHINGTON (AP) — The 15 boxes of White House records that were stored at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence contained items marked as classified national security information, the National Archives and Records Administration said Friday. The agency said the matter has been referred to the Justice Department.

In a response to a Feb. 9 letter to the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, the National Archives confirmed reports that Trump took government records with him down to Florida after he left office in January 2021.

House lawmakers had opened an investigation and the National Archives has reportedly asked the Justice Department to look into the matter. The Justice Department and the FBI have not yet said what, if anything, they’ll do.

