Building an equitable city means more affordable housing

Key to that is creating more income-restricted affordable housing, and at the core of the Mayor Michelle Wu administration’s hopes for doing that is a real estate transfer tax on high-end properties that city officials believe would generate nearly $100 million a year — more than doubling the pool of money currently available to the city.

But today, Boston is taking a serious look at the kind of city it wants to be and whether it can maintain the rich diversity — ethnic, racial, and economic — that makes it both great and good. That makes it a place where families can raise children and workers can find housing.

Boston as a city has often led a charmed economic life. Sparkling office towers and luxury waterfront condos are testimony to that.

The transfer tax idea is hardly new. Mayor Marty Walsh made it part of his housing agenda going back to 2019. Other communities, like Somerville and Nantucket, have been attempting for years to tap real estate sales to secure more funds for affordable housing. But the road to that pot of money must go through Beacon Hill, and legislators have been reluctant to give any communities that option.

Mayor Wu, however, has come up with a Boston-only proposal, far more finely tuned than those earlier efforts, and with an added sweetener for low-income seniors trying to stay in their own homes.

Her plan proposes a transfer tax of up to 2 percent on real estate sales of $2 million or more (and exempting the first $2 million from the tax for properties over that amount). It exempts transfers between family members and leaves open the possibility of exemptions for nonprofits and sales to developers actually building affordable housing. The tax would be levied on the seller.

Based on 2021 home sales, city officials believe the tax could bring in $99.7 million a year and last year would have impacted 704 sales, according to city officials.

The extra added attraction this time around is an increase to the income and asset thresholds for tax relief to low-income seniors who own their own homes, aiming to nearly double the applicant pool for those exemptions from 4,600 homeowners to some 8,600.

Income limits for that first year would increase from the current $24,911 to $47,000 for a single homeowner and from $37,367 to $53,700 for a couple. Asset limits would increase from $40,000 to $80,000 for singles and from $55,000 to $110,000 for a couple (excluding the value of the home). And henceforth the income limits, rather than being a fixed number, would be indexed to the annually adjusted area median income.

In fact, if the Wu administration really wants to win over Beacon Hill, it ought to index that $2 million sales figure as well to some comparable asset base or it, too, will rapidly be out of date, hitting taxpayers it was never intended to touch.

As the administration noted in its announcement, in addition to providing a pool of money for affordable housing the tax would “discourage rapid repeat sales of properties.”

Yes, “Flip This House” isn’t just a TV show anymore — or as it turns out, the focus of at least 10 TV shows this year.

As the The Washington Post recently reported, based on data from the realty company Redfin, some 25 percent of home sales in 40 metropolitan areas went to investors — people who had no intention of living in those properties. That was more than double the 2015 rate of some 12 percent.

Boston wasn’t among the cities surveyed, but there’s no reason to believe it’s immune to the phenomenon. And pre-pandemic, the city had already acquired a reputation as a place for international investors to plunk down large sums of money for some of those new high-end condos. Millennium Towers was among those benefitting from an influx of Chinese investors early on.

That market may have slowed for the time being, but it’s a market Wu surely would want to tap upon its inevitable return.

And recently the idea of a transfer tax got the backing of the state’s largest private employer, Mass General Brigham, which filed testimony supporting statewide legislation that would give communities an option to levy a tax of between 0.5 percent and 2 percent on real estate transactions as a way to fund affordable housing.

If such proposals become a reality, the next challenge will be for cities to spend the money carefully — taking into account the dangers of clustering too much affordable housing in any geographic area, which can have the effect of concentrating poverty.

The Boston bill is scheduled to be taken up by the City Council early next month before it can be sent to the Legislature, where the real battle begins. This year should be different — the bill is better than before, and the need is greater than ever. Boston is willing and able to solve many of its own housing needs. It should be allowed to do so.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.