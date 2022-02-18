Grid operator: Measured transition makes way for clean energy

A recent Boston Globe article mischaracterized the impact a proposal supported by ISO New England and a number of stakeholders will have on the development of renewable power (“Decision may set clean energy back 2 years,” Metro, Feb. 6).

After receiving feedback from stakeholders and public officials, the ISO proposed a measured transition to changes in market rules that govern how the resources needed to meet the region’s energy needs are secured. The proposal recognizes the region’s clean energy goals while mitigating potential reliability risks and price volatility.

The article maintains without citation that this transition will discourage renewable development. Yet not only do the ISO’s current markets provide opportunities for renewable energy, but the transition rules ease the path for potentially 2,000 megawatts of clean energy entering the market over a two-year period — a significant amount.