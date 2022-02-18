Instant ice cream, from state that brought us instant photos

Annie Probert’s article “The Keurig of ice cream is heating up fast” (Business, Feb. 15) describes how ColdSnap founder Matthew Fonte of Concord was inspired by his young daughters to invent a machine to produce frozen treats in a minute. This brought to mind another local invention: instant photography, almost 80 years ago.

Edwin H. Land was prompted by his 3-year-old daughter, Jennifer, who asked her father why she could not see the picture he had just taken of her. Within an hour, Land had developed the concept of a dry camera, which would produce a picture immediately after exposure. The Polaroid instant photography system was introduced to the world at Jordan Marsh in Boston in 1948.