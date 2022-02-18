State wiretap law, a relic of the ’60s, needs a redo

Today it could provide another tool for law enforcement to tackle sex trafficking, drug and weapons trafficking, gang violence, political corruption, and murder. But for at least the past 30 years, a Legislature too deferential to the defense bar — and, yes, a Legislature that had seen some of its own leaders face federal charges — has ignored repeated pleas to update the wiretap law. This week, they got yet another round of those pleas from a number of the state’s district attorneys who are tired of fighting crime with one hand tied behind their backs.

The state law on government wiretapping went on the books in 1968 — before cellphones or electronic bank transfers — and was remarkably narrow, aimed almost exclusively at organized crime.

For more than 50 years, time and technology have marched on, but a Massachusetts law that could be a vital law-enforcement resource remains stuck firmly in the eight-track era.

“It doesn’t matter to a murder victim’s family if their loved one was killed by a member of an organized gang or a disorganized gang,” Michael O’Keefe, district attorney for the Cape and Islands, told the Judiciary Committee Tuesday.

“I know this bill has been filed before,” O’Keefe said, including an earlier version by the district attorneys association. “All we’re asking is to have it looked at.”

This year once again, Governor Charlie Baker filed his proposal to update and expand the half-century-old law so that police “can use the same tools to solve a murder committed because of racial hatred or gang affiliation that they use to solve a murder committed in connection with organized crime,” he said in the filing statement accompanying the legislation.

The late Supreme Judicial Court Chief Justice Ralph Gants pointed out the need for an updated law in a concurring opinion he wrote in 2011 in a case in which the court tossed out wiretap evidence in a Brockton murder case based on the fact that the existing law didn’t apply.

“The legislative inclusion of five words, ‘in connection with organized crime,’ means that electronic surveillance is unavailable to investigate and prosecute the hundreds of shootings and killings committed by street gangs in Massachusetts, which are among the most difficult crimes to solve and prosecute using more traditional means of investigation,’’ Gants wrote.

That was more than a decade ago.

Baker’s bill removes those five words, but would also bring the law into the 21st century, adding references to wireless, satellite, and cellular communications, and covering conversations with out-of-state participants involving a Massachusetts crime.

Several legislators and civil libertarians are raising the same old nightmare scenarios that have kept reforms to the law bottled up since Governor Bill Weld first attempted to change it in 1992.

House Judiciary Committee chair Michael Day, who raised concerns about some of those changes during the hearing, said, “This is a balancing act between civil rights and civil liberties and providing law enforcement with the tools they need.”

Well, yes. But as Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy kept reminding the committee, no wiretaps called for in the bill can happen without judicial oversight. And in each instance, prosecutors must convince a judge that the government has exhausted all other remedies.

The wiretaps are also time-consuming and expensive, as O’Keefe noted, requiring significant expenditures of manpower when prosecutors do get court permission.

A federal database of state wiretaps granted by local judges around the country lists only 23 for Massachusetts in all of 2020, compared with New York, which ranked highest in the nation, with 250, or Colorado, with 105.

Of those 23 authorized wiretaps, 14 went to Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni, largely for cases listed as involving narcotics.

“We’re using these lawfully and carefully, and we can apply that very powerful tool to listen to conversations that have to do with a murder and someone who’s a suspect in a murder case,” he told the committee.

“If we can find some way to allow district attorneys and law enforcement to use the wiretap statute scrupulously around murder cases in particular, that would be my focus,” Gulluni added.

There is a natural and healthy skepticism around how much power to give government in the name of keeping the public safe. As Day put it, this is a balancing act.

But for too long, the bad guys — murderers, sex traffickers, drug dealers — have had the edge because of a too narrowly designed law. The state’s highest court pointed the way more than a decade ago. It’s about time the Legislature acknowledged that truth and fixed the problem.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board.