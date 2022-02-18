Tom Brady’s run holds a lesson for K-12 education

The career of Tom Brady, picked 199th overall in the 2000 NFL draft, holds a lesson for the world of education. Playing for a prestigious Division 1 football program at Michigan, he was watched closely by the media and the league. Any appearance in a bowl game heightens that attention. Invited to the NFL combine, he was subject to intense scrutiny. After all this media attention and the expensive evaluation by the NFL, teams still thought 198 college players were better that year.

In education, we often select students after a few years of school (sometimes as early as third grade), and after very little evaluation (maybe a report card or a single standardized test), and then identify them as “gifted and talented.” This relegates remaining students to classes with lowered expectations.