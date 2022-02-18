Priced at $549,000, Kingston Cape surprises with open layout

Year built 1962

Square feet 1,735

Bedrooms 4

Baths 2 full

Sewer/water Private/public

Taxes $6,726 (2021)

On every floor. That’s one of the attractions this home offers: living spaces on each of the three floors of this modified Cape, which sports a full shed dormer in the back.

Located on a country road named for New England’s coldest season, the 1,735-square-foot home sits deep on a 0.55-acre lot with a two-car garage that makes morning commutes after a snowstorm a little less stressful. (The workshop the owners added also makes weekend chores a little less onerous, too.)

The home sits far back on the lot and has a two-car garage with a workshop. Kerry Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

Per usual in a Cape, the front door at the center of the home opens into the living room with a stairway in view. The living room is 278 square feet and gets natural light from three windows. There’s also recessed lighting sprinkled across the ceiling, white exposed beams, built-ins, and picture frame wainscoting. The narrow-plank hardwood flooring has been refinished.

The living room features exposed beams, as do several other rooms in the house. Kerry Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

A short hallway connects the living room to the rest of this level. First up is a bedroom with two windows, exposed beams painted white, gray walls, and hardwood flooring. It sits at 141 square feet and is staged as an office.

The first-floor bedroom is staged as an office. Kerry Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

A little farther down the hallway, one finds the home’s first full bath, which has a white single vanity with a sandy-colored stone countertop, tile flooring, and a shower/tub combination. One of the two closets out in the hall would be perfect for storing linens.

The home has a full bath with a tub/shower combination on the first floor. Kerry Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

The hallway ends in the kitchen and dining area. The dining area offers three windows, beadboard wainscoting, exposed beams, and hardwood flooring and flows into a 127-square-foot kitchen with exposed beams and a white island with a butcher-block top at its center. The cabinetry is the blue-gray of a New England coastline in summer, and the counters are wood, painted the color of shoreline pebbles. The sink is positioned under a window overlooking a backyard framed by mature trees. The refrigerator and dishwasher are stainless steel, but the oven — which is built into the cabinets — is black. The flooring here is laminate, the color of driftwood.

The dining area is open to the kitchen. Kerry Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

The kitchen has gray cabinets, painted wood countertops, and a butcher-block top island. Kerry Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

The family room (132 square feet) is two steps down from the kitchen and features a fireplace with arched openings, bricks painted white, and a white mantel with dentil molding. The flooring here is hardwood, and a slider opens to a composite deck.

The fireplace is the focal point of the family room. Kerry Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

The lot is 0.55 of an acre. Kerry Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

A second door leads to the basement, which is partially finished. It offers a room that is 168 square feet with its own closet. The remainder of the basement is unfinished.

The upstairs holds the primary bedroom (159 square feet), two other bedrooms (ranging from 110 to 143 square feet), and the final full bathroom. The primary bedroom has two windows and hardwood flooring. The other two bedrooms come with hardwood floors, standard closets, and a window. The bathroom they share offers a single vanity topped with quartz, a tub/shower combination, and a tile floor.

The primary bedroom on the second floor. Kerry Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

One of the home's secondary bedrooms on the second floor. Kelly Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

The three bedrooms on the second floor share a full bath. Kerry Riordan/Blu Lemonade Photography

Sarah Foley of the Festa | Beers | Foley Team at Compass in Hingham is the listing agent. As of press time, an offer has been accepted on this property.

