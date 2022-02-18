After surprising sectional title, Wakefield wrestling team no longer a sleeper

Now Wakefield is looking to capture its first-ever state championship at the Division 3 State Tournament, which kicked off Friday with the first round, quarterfinals and two consolation rounds at Game On in Fitchburg. Wrestling picks up again at 10:30 a.m. Saturday with the championship semifinals.

“We thought we’d be rebuilding,” said coach Ross Ickes , now in his 31st season at the helm of his alma mater.

Last season, Wakefield won a Middlesex League title and posted its first undefeated dual record in program history, but didn’t participate in a truncated postseason. Then the Warriors graduated 14 seniors.

“We felt like last year was our year,” said Ickes, who earned his 400th match victory last month, all at Wakefield. “That was a team we’d been building for years. We figured we’d have a little drop-off this year; rebuild a little bit.”

Led by Nick Roberto, Wakefield turned the wrestling world on its head with a surprising Division 3 North championship. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Senior Nick Roberto heard a similar refrain from an assistant coach the day after sectionals.

“I’m not going to say names, but one of the coaches said, ‘If you asked me if we would win a sectional title this year, I’d never believe it.’” said Roberto, who won a sectional title at 145 pounds. “We overcame a lot of things and worked hard. We definitely made it all worth it.”

Wakefield’s unexpected excellence was buoyed by the return of five wrestlers who opted for baseball when wrestling moved into the spring slate in 2021, including Ickes’s sons, seniors Nathan and Luke Ickes. Their return, plus the addition of some promising young wrestlers, propelled Wakefield into the top spot in Division 3 North with 228½ points, besting Tewksbury (216) and Melrose (204½). The tournament win was sweet revenge against a Melrose squad that recaptured the Middlesex League title this year by beating the Warriors, 37-33, during the Brawl in the Hall.

Wakefield bounced back from that Feb. 2 loss to place 13 wrestlers at sectionals, including 11 top-four finishes and two senior champions: Nathan Ickes at 285 pounds and Roberto. Luke Ickes (182), Theo Valenti (170) and Gavin Bayers (113) all placed second.

“The motto was, ‘Get your hand raised and the team title will take care of itself,” Nathan Ickes said. “We didn’t come in worrying about placing first. We knew if we each came in and tried to win against the guy in front of us we’d have a serious chance of coming out on top.”

Ross Ickes has overseen five sectional championship teams in his 31 seasons at Wakefield. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Wakefield did show glimpses of promise earlier this season, taking second at its Anthony Lisitano Memorial Tournament with five individual champions, and placing third at the Hollis-Brookline Tournament. But along the way were a 54-25 loss to Danvers, a 60-17 loss to Salem, and a 56-21 loss to Division 2 North champion Tyngsborough/Dracut.

“We were feeling a little bit sorry for ourselves, but they turned it around,” Ross Ickes said. “We had some bumps in the road. We had a lot of downtime because of COVID, a lot of meets rescheduled. It was hard. But they haven’t let it faze them.”

“All year we’ve flown under the radar,” added Nathan Ickes. “Everyone thought we weren’t going to be that good this year, but we’re proving them wrong.”

The key to this season’s unexpected success has been staying focused, yet relaxed, concurrently.

“We work for each other and we want each other to succeed,” said senior Luke Ickes, who placed second at 182 pounds at sectionals. “That culture and knowing each other for so long and going through one of the hardest seasons as a team and sticking together and nobody quitting is a great feeling. At the end of the road we can say we’re sectional champs and this is our team. No one can take that away from us.”

Senior Nathan Ickes says Wakefield wrestlers simply focus on the individual match in front of the team, and that team results will take care of themselves. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

Wakefield is no stranger to winning sectional titles, claiming five of them in Ickes’s 31 seasons, including one at the Division 2 level before dropping down to Division 3 in 2005. But the Warriors have yet to win a state title. Their best finish in the last eight seasons came in 2014, when they placed fourth. In 2019, the last time Wakefield won D3 North, it finished ninth in Division 3.

The Warriors’ strategy during the state tournament won’t vary from sectionals.

“All day we preach to the kids, ‘Advance, advance,’” Ross Ickes said. “They’re so young, if you push them to get a pin, maybe they get rolled and get pinned themselves. The team race will take care of itself.”

Through Day 1, Wakefield sits fifth in a crowded Division 3 field, just 5½ points behind first-place Tewksbury. With seven wrestlers still alive — no one ahead of the Warriors has more than five remaining — they’re in good position to move up through a cluster of teams including South champion Duxbury, Central champ Ashland, Melrose and Norton.

“We thought last year would have been our best shot, but it didn’t happen,” Ross Ickes said. “This year it’s going to be interesting to see. We want to advance and get our hands raised and the team score will take care of itself.”

Championship preview

DIVISION 1

Favorite: St. John’s Prep

Contenders: Central Catholic, Natick

Sleeper: Taunton

The top-two contenders in Division 1 faced off in a competitive North sectional last week, with St. John’s Prep taking home the title over second-place Central Catholic. Both teams bring four sectional champions to the state tournament and eight total wrestlers. The Eagles and the Raiders competed against each other in five finals last week, with Prep winning three of the matchups. Central Catholic will have to flip some of those results to emerge from the weekend with a tournament trophy.

Natick is the team to watch in Division 1 after storming through the West/Central bracket with six champions and 11 state qualifiers. Shaun McLaughlin pinned his way through the sectionals at 126 pounds but will have a tough road to replicate that success against St. John Prep’s undefeated star Tyler Knox. Taunton also brings 11 wrestlers into the state tournament after taking home the South title, but only one champion — Ethan Harris at 182 pounds.

DIVISION 2

Favorite: Milford

Contenders: Minnechaug, Bridgewater-Raynham

Sleepers: Monty Tech, Sharon

Division 2 has been the most difficult division to predict all season, and that is likely to continue this weekend. Milford is coming off dual meet and sectional championships in consecutive weeks, with three champions and five runners-up joining the state bracket. Hampton Kaye-Kuter is seeded atop the 220-pound bracket, and a title run from the junior would be huge for the Scarlet Hawks’ championship hopes.

After falling 38 points short of Milford in Division 2 West, Minnechaug and its four champions will have another chance to win a trophy Saturday. Austin Monteiro (132 pounds) is the first seed in his bracket, with a potential semifinal matchup against North champion Lucas Welling (Whittier) looming.

Four champions and 10 state qualifiers helped Bridgewater-Raynham narrowly escape with the Division 2 South title. The Trojans are a deep and balanced team, and the performances of top-seeded Dominic Silvia (285 pounds) and No. 2 seed Chris Hogg (152) will be crucial to the team’s success.

DIVISION 3

Favorite: Ashland

Contenders: Taconic, Duxbury

Sleepers: Norton, Wakefield

There are few teams in the state on a hotter streak than Ashland. After winning the program’s first State Duals championship, the Clockers won Division 3 Central by 40 points. Each of the four sectional winners bring 2-3 individual champions into the state tournament, with a stacked 182-pound bracket featuring top-seeded Matthew Gillis (Ashland), Jack Johnson (Duxbury), and Myles Brown (Springfield International) highlighting the field. Ashland is the most vulnerable in the lower weight classes, so expect this division to be a close battle from the start.

Correspondent Ethan McDowell contributed to this story.