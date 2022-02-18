Bruins could benefit from defensemen getting offensive

Goal scoring ebbs and flows in every season, and right now the Bruins are stuck at low tide.

Absent any other cure for what ails their offense, maybe rest will be the elixir, following another anemic performance Thursday night in Elmont, NY, where the Bruins put 27 shots on the Islander net, only one good for a goal, and headed to Ottawa amid a worsening offensive malaise.

In keeping with their goal-scoring output over the last 4-5 weeks, the Bruins took Friday off.

“Obviously, that’s a fun part of the game for a lot of guys,” said veteran defenseman Brandon Carlo. “Scoring goals is obviously something we need to do more of to not be playing these games where we go up by one and then battling just to hold on to the lead.”

Defensemen aren’t necessarily charged with offense, despite our skewed Boston perspective, spoiled across decades by the likes of Bobby Orr and Ray Bourque, not to mention Brad Park and the brief, intergalactical wonder that was Al “The Planet” Iafrate.

Nonetheless, following the 4-1 loss to the Islanders at UBS Arena, coach Bruce Cassidy reiterated his recent observation that some help from the back end would be appreciated. Yes, things have been quiet for the forwards of late, but the defensemen have all but signed a sworn vow of silence.

Over the last 13 games (5-6-2), the Bruins have been outscored, 46-26, and only two of those Black-and-Gold goals were scored by a back liner (Charlie McAvoy).

Perhaps more damning, especially of late, the blue liners rarely assist on goals:

▪ McAvoy is now 0-0—0 over his last 7 games.

▪ Matt Grzelcyk is now 0-0—0 over his last 7 games

▪ Carlo is now 0-0—0 over his last 19 games

▪ Derek Forbort is now 0-0—0 over his last 7 games

▪ Mike Reilly, who picked up a rare helper vs the Isles, was 0-0—0 in his previous 8 games

▪ Connor Clifton, scratched in Elmont, is now 0-0—0 in his last 16 games.

That’s a heap of zeroes. Almost as if they’re trying not to get on the scoresheet.

As for the 24 goals not scored by McAvoy over the last 13 games, David Pastrnak (8), Charlie Coyle (3) and Taylor Hall (3) combined for 14 of them.

Erik Haula and Jake DeBrusk popped in a pair each. Single contributions came from Patrice Bergeron, Oskar Steen (now in Providence), Brad Marchand (still suspended), Craig Smith, Trent Frederic and Curtis Lazar.

“We do need secondary offense from the back end,” Cassidy said in the moments after the loss to the Isles, who looked remarkably like the team that rubbed the Bruins out of the playoffs last spring. “We need some players that are maybe down in the lineup to kick in some goals here and there — particularly in games like these when the so-called guys we rely on weren’t having…”

Cassidy then pointed out that Hall, whose goal provided the lead late in the first, had a good night of generating chances. The ex-MVP showed up with a shot-first mentality and fired 11 times, seven making it to goalie Ilya Sorokin.

Hall now has 11 goals this seasons, and five of those have come in the eight games he has landed five or more shots on net. He has never been known as a volume shooter, but for a team now scratching for goals, he needs to arrive with the shoot-first mentality he brought into the game vs. the Isles.

“You’ve got to keep shooting, you’ve got to keep attacking,” said Hall, explaining why he was fixed on firing Thursday night. “And hope the floodgates open for us. It’s been tough sledding scoring, obviously. That doesn’t mean you shoot less. It means you shoot more, try to attack more and create second chances.”

Who’s in goal?

Cassidy, prior to boarding the flight to Ottawa, was not ready to name his goalie for Saturday night. Linus Ullmark, out of net when the Isles potted the empty net goal for the 4-1 final, had a decent night, turning back 25 of the 28 shots he faced.

Jeremy Swayman, outstanding in the 2-1 OT loss to the Rangers Tuesday night, has gone 1-1-1 in his last four outings, turning back 96 of 102 shots for a dazzling .941 save pct.

Ullmark, 2-3-1 over the last six, stopped pucks at a .887 rate over that stretch, the number dragged down in the recent 6-0 pasting by the Canes in which he stopped 37 of 43.

Marchand still waiting

No word yet from NHL headquarters regarding Brad Marchand’s appeal, made Wednesday in commissioner Gary Bettman’s office, to have some term trimmed off his recent six-game suspension. Unless Bettman rules otherwise, Marchand wills serve game No. 5 of the suspension on Saturday, and No. 6 on Monday with the Avs in town for a matinee … DeBrusk landed two shots early in the first period at Elmont and didn’t attempt another for the rest of the night in his 11:06 of ice time. He logged 12:06 vs the Rangers and likewise landed two shots. He did not deliver a hit in his combined 23:12 TOI. Hall and Trent Frederic were the only other forwards not to land a hit in either of the two games … The Bruins have gone four straight games without a power-play goal, stymied on nine chances, while going 6-for-9 on the penalty kill. They logged a six-game stretch without a PPG earlier this season (Dec. 11-Jan. 4) when they went 0-for-14.

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.