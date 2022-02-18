Call it what you will, but Russia is having one heck of an Olympics

But regardless of its made-up moniker, the Motherland already has won its most medals at an overseas Winter Games and could surpass the most by the former Soviet Union, which topped the standings all but twice between 1956 and 1988.

ROC is the official acronym for the Russian Olympic Committee, which is what the country is called by the International Olympic Committee these days as a penalty for Russia’s obdurate and ongoing doping of its athletes.

The Country That Isn’t – no name, no flag, no anthem – is having an historic Olympics in Beijing. Entering the final weekend, ROC (not to be confused with the mythical bird of prey) is second to Norway in the medal table with 27 collected across nine sports and more to come.

Its 2018 team finished seventh with 17 medals, only two of them gold. The difference between that Russian team and this one comes from cross-country skiing and biathlon, where the Beijing bunch has picked up 13 medals.

The fact that both of those are endurance sports may or may not be a coincidence for a country that has been known to use banned blood-boosting drugs to increase oxygen flow and stamina, and not just for skiers.

Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skater who helped the Russians win the team gold medal, tested positive in December for trimetazidine, a heart drug that is used for angina and is on the banned list.

That revelation prompted demands not only that Valieva should have been prevented from competing in Beijing, but that her country should have been excluded as well.

That was the original punishment announced in 2019 by the World Anti-Doping Agency for Russia’s systematic manipulation of doping tests during the years before and after the 2014 Winter Olympics held in Sochi.

But the Court of Arbitration for Sport halved what had been a four-year penalty and restored medals to nine of the 13 Russian athletes who’d had them stripped at those Olympics, after which more than 40 of their countrymen were banned by the IOC.

“It’s really hard to have faith in a system that failed so hard in 2014,” said US skeleton sledder Katie Uhlaender, who received the bronze medal after it was taken away from Elena Nikitina, then had to give it back.

What the IOC did instead was take away Russia’s official identity at the Games. The name Russia was replaced by ROC. Its national Olympic committee banner substituted for its red-white-and-blue flag. And Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto No. 1 stood in for its anthem.

“I think we did take tough but appropriate action,” said IOC spokesman Mark Adams.

Yet the sanctions were merely symbolic. Russia sent an even larger team to these Games, more than 200 athletes in all 15 sports, and they were garbed in their country’s colors.

“You don’t really need to have a strong imagination in those uniforms that you saw,” Stanislav Pozdnyakov, president of the country’s national Olympic committee, said when the design was introduced last spring. “Our national flag can be seen really, really obviously.”

Their recent history with the IOC has taught the Russians that they can work around whatever sanctions are handed down. They simply appeal to CAS, the independent Swiss-based arbitration entity, knowing that their punishment likely will be reduced.

That almost certainly will be the Russians’ approach in the case of the skating team title, which is in jeopardy because Valieva skated in that competition. Pozdnyakov already has written a letter to the International Skating Union, the sport’s ruling body, insisting that those results are ‘not subject to revision under any circumstances.’

The Russians’ unapologetic audacity has made them few friends around Olympus.

“The Russians don’t help themselves because they have been absolutely unrepentant,” observed Dick Pound, the IOC’s senior member and WADA’s founding president.

Thus far in these Games they’ve had nothing to repent. No Russian athletes have tested positive, although eyebrows have gone up at their surprising success in the endurance sports.

After picking up only five medals at last year’s world cross-country championships they’ve already earned nine, sweeping the men’s and women’s relays for the first time since 1972 And after winning no biathlon medals in PyeongChang and only one at last year’s worlds the Russians took four this time.

That’s the kind of motherlode that the USSR customarily mined under suspicious circumstances. If it turns out that the Beijing medals were due to doping, which likely would require advanced lab techniques to determine, there’ll be yet another international outcry to have Russia booted out of the Games.

”At a certain point if they are absolutely incorrigible you end up with the position of: ‘Take a country timeout’,” Pound told Reuters. “We could say, we can help you. You got a problem, we can concentrate on it. Take a timeout for two or three Olympic Games until you get this under control.”

For now only Russia’s symbols are taking a timeout. But everyone knows who their figure skaters are and their men’s hockey team, which will play Finland for the gold medal, still wears its customary red uniforms and helmets.

The Country That Isn’t needs no identification at these Games. The flag it uses shows red, white and blue flames above the five-ringed Olympic symbol. No irony intended.

John Powers can be reached at john.powers@globe.com.