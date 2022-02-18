EMass wrestling: Franklin’s Timothy O’Leary headlines Athletes of the Week

Gregg Deeley, Wayland — The senior pinned his first two opponents in less than a minute before adding a third pin in the final to seal the Division 3 Central championship at 152 pounds.

Timothy O’Leary, Franklin — A quartet of pins at 138 pounds, including a 16-second victory in the semifinal, helped the senior end his sectional run with a Division 1 South title and a slot in the state tournament.

Mason Pellegri, Milton — The sophomore qualified for the state tournament with a dominant run through the Division 2 Central bracket at 170 pounds. Pellegri pinned his first two opponents in a combined 42 seconds before beating wrestlers from King Phillip and Sharon to claim the title.