EMass wrestling: Franklin’s Timothy O’Leary headlines Athletes of the Week

Gregg Deeley, Wayland — The senior pinned his first two opponents in less than a minute before adding a third pin in the final to seal the Division 3 Central championship at 152 pounds.
Timothy O’Leary, Franklin — A quartet of pins at 138 pounds, including a 16-second victory in the semifinal, helped the senior end his sectional run with a Division 1 South title and a slot in the state tournament.
Mason Pellegri, Milton — The sophomore qualified for the state tournament with a dominant run through the Division 2 Central bracket at 170 pounds. Pellegri pinned his first two opponents in a combined 42 seconds before beating wrestlers from King Phillip and Sharon to claim the title.
Alex Schaeublin, St. John’s Prep — The junior pinned his way through the first three matches of the Division 1 North bracket and picked up a hard-fought 7-2 decision over Central Catholic’s Jaclyn Dehney to claim the 113-pound title.
Peter Stanwood, Duxbury — The senior won each of his three matches at 285 pounds by pin, clinching the Division 3 South title with none of his bouts running longer than 1:05.
Matthew Walsh, Acton-Boxborough — The junior took home the 170-pound championship at the Division 1 Central/Metro tournament with four wins, including an 8-second pin that tied for the fastest amongst all sectional wrestlers last Saturday.
