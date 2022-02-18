Everything breaks right as South Hadley’s Jonas Clarke sets 55-meter record; Weston girls, Littleton boys team champions

Littleton secured the overall championship for the boys with 66 points, and Weston secured the girls’ win with 77⅓ points.

Only 6.24 seconds passed between the sound of the starter and Clarke crossing the finish line, and those few seconds secured him the MIAA Division 5 state championship.

Applause filled the Reggie Lewis Center as the results of the boys’ 55-meter dash appeared above the oval, confirming what the audience had been wondering: Jonas Clarke, a South Hadley senior and Harvard University track commit, had broken both the meet and state records and tied for the 2022 top national time.

“I wasn’t expecting to hit it this week, but I was definitely going for it, and everything kind of clicked and came together,” Clarke said. “I got the thing I was wishing for, and not everyone gets the end they want so now that I got it, I’m really happy, I’ve never reacted like that to a race before.

“I’ve always been known to run faster in my final than my prelim, so when I saw that prelim I was like, ‘That’s it, the record’s gone.’”

Clarke’s previous personal best was 6.37, set in December at the MSTCA Holiday Challenge. In his prelim race, Clarke had run a 6.3, breaking the meet record of 6.41. When times were announced, he went straight to bear hug South Hadley coach Nick Davis.

“Nothing could’ve been done without [Davis]. He does everything, plans everything out, he’s always really looked out for me,” Clarke said. “He’s always been looking out for me, he’s always been doing the best for me, especially with COVID, trying to get me in meets, trying to get me exposure. That’s something that you don’t find in everyday coaches in Western Mass.”

Davis has coached the Tigers for 14 years, and has been working with Clarke since his freshman year, but he didn’t realize just how fast his star runner would become. It became clear quickly. In Clarke’s first race as a freshman, he qualified for the freshman nationals in the 55-meter dash.

“First time I saw him run, he was playing soccer, and I knew he was quick, I just didn’t know he was that quick,” Davis recalled. “He’s taken a lot of time to really learn about the sport, the mechanics that he’s supposed to have. Now that he has the basics pretty ironed out all the time, we’ve gotten very nitpicky. Sometimes it drives him a little bit nuts in practice, but it’s definitely showing off.”

Clarke said he’s currently focused on improving his second step and his release from the blocks, but after that, there’s really only one thing he can do.

“I focus on my second step, then driving out and when I come up, just relax, relax, relax, relax, relax, then I just see what the time is,” Clarke said. “I’m always focused on my form, because that’s super important when it comes to sprints. I’m never 100% laser focused, because even though I’m getting better, it’s not enjoyable. I don’t want to burn out from the sport if I’m going to be running for another four years.”

Clarke also competed in the 4x200 meter relay, pulling off an incredible final lap as the Tigers finished with a time of 1:35.69, just behind first-place Randolph’s 1:35.48. Other runners for South Hadley in the relay were Matt McDermott, Liam Sibley-Welch and Tyler Evans.

“I just want to make my friends happy, I want a medal for all of them, these are some guys that normally don’t do track, I kind of want them to enjoy themselves. I just love working with them, they’re all my really close friends,” Clarke said.

The Weston girls, and 40-year coach John Monz (front), celebrated the program's first indoor championship in two decades. SARAH BARBER

Weston’s girls program hadn’t won in more than two decades, but came out on top much to the joy of the Wildcats athletes and coach John Monz, who has been with the program for more than 40 years.

Weston got individual wins from Emilia Tutun in the 600 (1:39.93) and Julie Hohenberg in the 1,000 (3:02.57), as well as the 4x400 and 4x800 relays.

“Today was personal bests all around. I’m so proud of them, they make my day fun, they’re the best part of my day and they work so hard,” Monz said.

Littleton’s win was the first for the program, and the Tigers were represented only in the running events. Coach Casey Kaldenberg made the decision not to put his qualifiers in the field events to avoid burnout in his athletes.

“We pulled our runners out of the jumping events because we didn’t want to exhaust them. We needed them to score where we knew they would,” Kaldenberg said. “I’m very proud of them, they work so amazingly hard. They show up to practice early and I have to kick them out of practice at the end.”

Littleton’s Garrett Rieden (2:30.67) broke the meet record in the 1,000, Aidan Ross of Uxbridge, who broke the 2-mile meet record by nearly two seconds with his time of 9:24.96.

BOYS

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Jonas Clarke, South Hadley, 0:06.24; 2. Jaden Phillips, Randolph, 0:06.56; 3. Brett Earle, Quabbin, 0:06.58.

55m hurdles — 1. Jacob Kalgren, Ayer Shirley, 0:08; 2. James Robie, Ipswich, 0:08.22; 3. Cam McLeod, Littleton, 0:08.33.

300m — 1. Brett Earle, Quabbin, 0:36; 2. Connor Gilmore, Medway, 0:36.05; 3. Theodore Miller, Leicester, 0:37.09.

600m — 1. Zach Maclure, Lunenburg, 1:24.84; 2. Fredy Peralta, Gardner, 1:26.24; 3. Colin Hanson, Ipswich, 1:26.74.

1000m — 1. Garrett Rieden, Littleton, 2:30.67; 2. Adam Rieden, Littleton, 2:37.4; 3. Jonathan Norton, Martha’s Vineyard, 2:38.9.

Mile — 1. Zach Utz, Martha’s Vineyard, 4:23.12; 2. Mike Alleva, Lunenburg, 4:24.23; 3. Toby Sagar, Dover-Sherborn, 4:24.43.

2-mile — 1. Aidan Ross, Uxbridge, 9:24.96; 2. Bona Bradshaw, Littleton, 9:56.86; 3. Caleb Hatlevig, Parker Charter, 9:57.39.

High jump — 1. Bearrett Henderson, Narragansett, 5 feet 8 inches; 1. Drew Bishop, Bellingham, 5-8; 3. Keith Townsend, Ipswich, 5-6.

Long jump — 1. Gardy Augustin, Randolph, 21 feet 3 inches; 2. Brett Earle, Quabbin, 21-0.25; 3. Joey Do, Swampscott, 20-5.5.

Shot put — 1. Owen Faulha, Quabbin, 50 feet 11.25 inches; 2. Garrett Goodman, Wareham, 48-4.25; 3. Michael Zuo, Advanced Math and Science, 47-3.25.

4 x 200 — 1. Randolph, 1:35.48; 2. South Hadley, 1:35.69; 3. Groton-Dunstable, 1:36.1.

4 x 400 — 1. Littleton, 3:31.79; 2. Ipswich, 3:32.65; 3. Lunenburg, 3:33.28.

4 x 800 — 1. Martha’s Vineyard, 8:19.48; 2. Littleton, 8:32.24; 3. Dover-Sherborn, 8:38.06.

Team results — 1. Littleton, 66; 2. Quabbin, 45; 3. Ipswich, 38; 4. Lunenburg, 33; 5. Dover-Sherborn, 32; 5. Martha’s Vineyard, 32.

GIRLS

at Reggie Lewis Center

55m — 1. Ijeoma Ezechukwu, Ayer Shirley, 0:07.313; 2. Siena Salyer, Groton-Dunstable, 0:07.315; 3. Nixie Raymond, Amesbury, 0:07.35.

55m hurdles — 1. Moriah Scharn, Groton-Dunstable, 0:08.65; 2. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 0:08.92; 3. Aly Bassett, West Bridgewater, 0:09.05.

300m — 1. Ali Murphy, Norton, 0:41.35; 2. Ijeoma Ezechukwu, Ayer Shirley, 0:42.31; 3. Colby Filosa, Ipswich, 0:42.38.

600m — 1. Emilia Tutun, Weston, 1:39.93; 2. Caroline MacKinnon, Manchester Essex, 1:40.5; 3. Sloan Hinton, Weston, 1:40.68.

1000m — 1. Julie Hohenberg, Weston, 3:02.57; 2. Shea Podbelski, Norton, 3:05.44; 3. Abby Rodriquenz, Lunenburg, 3:06.4.

Mile — 1. Shae Regan, Littleton, 5:07.59; 2. Shea Podbelski, Norton, 5:08.36; 3. Riley Clark, Littleton, 5:15.51.

2-mile — 1. Shae Regan, Littleton, 11:16.3; 2. Kylie Marion, Narragansett, 11:28.05; 3. Lauren Long, Lunenburg, 11:55.63.

High jump — 1. Emma Sanford, South Hadley, 5 feet 2 inches; 2. Moriah Scharn, Groton-Dunstable, 5-0; 3. Hannah Santos, Case, 5-0.

Long jump — 1. Taylor Alderson, Bellingham, 16 feet 2 inches; 2. Kaitlyn Ewald, Weston, 16-1; 3. Peyton Teehan, Dedham, 16-0.75.

Shot put — 1. Natalie Krysta, Bellingham, 36 feet 5 inches; 2. Joyce Nabagereka, Innovation Academy, 33-11; 3. Morgan Rome, Weston, 33-6.25.

4 x 200 — 1. Groton-Dunstable, 1:47.99; 2. Weston, 1:48.29; 3. South Hadley, 1:51.26.

4 x 400 — 1. Weston, 4:10.56; 2. Ipswich, 4:13.88; 3. Medway, 4:16.68.

4 x 800 — 1. Weston, 9:55.99; 2. Littleton, 9:58.25; 3. Lunenburg, 10:07.53.

Team results — 1. Weston, 77.330; 2. Groton-Dunstable, 52; 3. Littleton, 44; 4. Norton, 39.330; 5. Medway, 25.



