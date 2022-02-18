Joaquin Niemann breaks 36-hole record at PGA Genesis Invitational

Joaquin Niemann shattered the 36-hole record in the Genesis Invitational. His opening-round 8-under-par 63 still fresh in his mind, Niemann hit 6-iron to 4 feet for eagle on the first hole, followed with a birdie, and wound up with another 63. Niemann was at 16-under 126, which broke the previous record set about 20 minutes earlier by Cameron Young , a PGA Tour rookie who birdied his last four holes for a 62. Young was at 128. The previous mark before Friday was 130 by four players, most recently Sam Burns last year. Among those who finished early Friday, next in line was Adam Scott at 9-under 133 … Three-time champion Bernhard Langer shot his age to take the first-round lead in the PGA Champions Chubb Classic at Naples, Fla. Langer had five straight birdies on the back nine in a bogey-free 8-under 64. Robert Karlsson and Tim Petrovic were two strokes back, and Retief Goosen , Thongchai Jaidee , and Paul Stankowski followed at 67. Ernie Els opened with a 69. Brian Gay and Y.E. Yang each shot 70 in their senior debuts.

NCAA Division 1’s highest-ranking governing body called for a review of how name, image, and likeness compensation policies are impacting recruiting, transfers, academics, and athlete’s mental health. The Division 1 Board of Directors asked the Division 1 Council to produce a preliminary report by April and to make formal recommendations by June. In its announcement, the NCAA said the board is concerned with the involvement of schools in arranging for NIL. The board also reiterated the NCAA’s plea for help from Congress with a federal NIL law … The Division 1 basketball committees decided there won’t be a combined men’s and women’s Final Four in the near future. The unanimous decision was made during a joint meeting of the committees that concluded several months of exploring the concept of one city hosting a joint Final Four. Having a combined Final Four was one of the recommendations from a report issued last August stemming from inequities between the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments. The bidding process for the 2027-2031 Final Fours will begin later this year with the potential to look at holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours on a different weekend.

NFL

League preparing new Snyder investigation

The NFL hired former Securities and Exchange Commission chair Mary Jo White to investigate an allegation that Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder sexually harassed a team employee more than a decade ago. White will detail her findings in a written report, which will be released to the public since the allegation against Snyder was made in a public forum, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said. Following the probe, McCarthy said Commissioner Roger Goodell will determine “any appropriate action” against Snyder, who last year was fined $10 million after a previous investigation into widespread sexual harassment and mistreatment of women by high-ranking team employees. Snyder also temporarily ceded day-to-day operations of the franchise to his wife, Tanya.

SOCCER

US men’s Cup qualifier in Mexico City

The United States men’s soccer World Cup qualifier against Mexico on March 24 will be be held at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca, where the Americans have 12 losses and four draws in qualifying. The United States hosts Panama three days later at Orlando, Fla., and finishes qualifying against Costa Rica at San Jose, Costa Rica, on March 30. Canada, seeking its first World Cup appearance since 1986, leads North and Central America and the Caribbean with 25 points. The top three nations earn berths for this year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff in June against the Oceania champion, likely New Zealand. The US is second with 21 points, ahead of Mexico on goal difference. Panama is fourth with 17 points, followed by Costa Rica with 16 and El Salvador with 9. Jamaica (7) and Honduras (3) have been eliminated.

MISCELLANY

Canadiens add Lecavalier to front office

The Montreal Canadiens continued retooling their front office, adding former NHL star Vincent Lecavalier as a special adviser to hockey operations. Lecavalier, the No. 1 overall pick in 1998, won a Stanley Cup with the Lightning in 2004, with current Habs interim coach Martin St. Louis as a teammate … Oilers forward Jesse Puljujarvi will be out for four weeks with a lower-body injury sustained Thursday after scoring in the second period of a win over the Ducks. He has 12 goals and 16 assists this season … Top seed Cameron Norrie reached the semifinals of the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open, beating No. 5 Sebastian Korda, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 (7-4). Korda won the first 2 points of the deciding tiebreaker, then lost 6 of the next 7 and couldn’t recover. Norrie will face fourth seed Tommy Paul, who eased past Stefan Kozlov, 6-3, 6-1 … Sue Bird re-signed with the Seattle Storm, her only WNBA team, in what is expected to be her final season. Terms were not disclosed. Bird is the WNBA assists leader and oldest player in the league at 41. She averaged 10 points and 5.3 assists last season … Formula One announced a new five-year contract with the Circuit of the Americas to keep the United States Grand Prix at the Austin, Texas, track through 2026. The 2022 US Grand Prix is scheduled for Oct. 23. The contract also keeps at least two F1 races in the US through 2026. The Miami Grand Prix starts a 10-year race contract in May.