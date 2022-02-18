Latin Academy boys’ basketball opens Boston City League championship defense with win over Snowden

“It’s great to get back to meaningful games in front of a crowd and we’re really excited to be able to play New Mission at Madison Park,” BLA coach Dan Bunker said.

The Dragons went into Orchard Gardens and scored a 57-50 win over host Snowden in the BCL quarterfinals Friday night, setting up a matchup with New Mission next Wednesday at Madison Park (1:45 p.m.).

The Boston City League boys’ basketball tournament is back in full force, and defending champion Latin Academy is marching on to the semifinals.

Latin Academy held off New Mission, 46-44, last February to win the program’s first Boston City League title since 1993.

Playing in front of a raucous crowd, Snowden (10-4) kept the game close early, and trailed 31-23 at halftime after a buzzer-beater from Omari Brooks (12 points). But BLA (14-2) pulled away with a 13-2 run in the third quarter, sparked by 3-pointers from Osman Aden (15 points), Orlando Jusino (9 points), and Benny Martinez (9 points, 6 assists, 4 steals).

Another 3-pointer from Aden put the Dragons up 52-35 after three quarters. Snowden chipped away and trimmed the deficit to 7 points late in the fourth quarter before running out of time.

“We’ve had so many games the last couple weeks that we’ve had a lack of practice time, so we’re not playing as clean as we can,” Bunker said.

Along with senior forward Osasu Woghiren (19 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals), Martinez played a key role in Latin Academy’s run to the BCL title last winter, and Bunker hopes his leaders will lead the way on the larger stage at Madison Park.

“We have a lot of gamers,” Bunker said. “Orlando Jusino and Brennan Shapiro are multiple sport athletes, guys that play football and baseball, guys that have played in big state tournament guys. So I’m going to lean on those guys along with Benny [Martinez] and Osasu [Woghiren] who have that experience from last year.”

Apponequet 71, Bourne 62 — Logan Miller (13 points) and Josh Keller (19 points, 8 rebounds) led the host Lakers (7-11) in the South Coast Conference win.

Beaver Country Day 61, Holderness 51 — Junior Kyle Bovell (26 points) and senior Drew Herer (23 points, five 3-pointers) led the Beavers (12-8) to a nonleague win.

Cathedral 63, Cardinal Spellman 39 — Wesley Odiase and Anthony Vick both had 15 points as the host Panthers (7-10) picked up the Catholic Central League victory.

Cohasset 36, Norwell 35 — Senior James Appleton scored 10 points to lead the Skippers (14-4) to a South Shore League victory.

Dartmouth 59, New Bedford 53 — Sophomore Hunter Matteson (22 points, 13 rebounds) recorded his 10th double-double of the season in the Southeast Conference win for the visiting Indians (7-10).

Dighton-Rehoboth 68, Seekonk 63 — Seniors Ryan Ouellette (30 points) and Rian Pontes (15 points) led the Falcons (13-5) to a South Coast Conference win.

Foxborough 51, Canton 47 — Senior Dylan Gordon (17 points) and junior Alex Penders (12 points) sparked the visiting Warriors (9-8) to a Hockomock League victory.

Franklin 77, King Philip 50 — Sophomore guard Andrew O’Neill tallied 21 points for the visiting Panthers (17-3) in the Hockomock League win.

Groton 78, BB&N 70 — Senior guard Rami Hahimi exploded for 47 points in the Independent School League road win for Groton (2-13).

Hull 67, Calvary Chapel 56 — Seniors Gabe Griffin (29 points) and Danny Punchard (10 points) powered the Pirates (11-9) to the nonleague victory.

Randolph 73, Abington 52 — Marquis White scored 21 points and Stevens Joacine had 17 points for the host Blue Devils (16-1) in the South Shore League win. Lenny Tangishaka posted 11 points and 14 rebounds for Randolph, who clinched the SSL Sullivan title with the victory.

Salem 72, Wakefield 55 — Treston Abreau’s 18-point, 11-rebound double-double and Jack Doyle’s 15 points and 7 assists fueled the host Witches (15-3) in their nonleague win.

Sharon 66, Stoughton 61 — Sophomores Nate Katznelson and Jacob McLoughlin dropped 13 points each as the visiting Eagles (11-7) clinched the Hockomock Davenport Division crown with the victory.

Shawsheen 57, Greater Lawrence 47 — The Rams (13-5, 12-1) won the Commonwealth Large title for the first time in 14 years behind a 27-point, 11-rebound performance from junior captain Mavrick Bourdeau and 20 points from senior captain Jeff Kelly.

Somerset Berkley 63, Case 52 — Ethan Dias posted a monster 32-point, 20-rebound double-double in the South Coast Conference win to help the host Raiders (10-8) clinch a tournament berth.

Taunton 68, Milford 48 — Senior guard Trent Santos scored 26 points, pacing the No. 11 Tigers (16-2) to a Hockomock League win.

Winchester 73, Medford 59 — Senior guard Philip Sughrue (13 points, 11 assists) set the program’s career record for assists (306) as Winchester (14-5) posted the nonleague win.

Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story.