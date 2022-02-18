MLB cancels spring training games through March 4, will meet with MLBPA every day next week

The announcement by Major League Baseball means the Red Sox lose nine spring training games, five of them at home.

Major League Baseball has canceled spring training games through March 4 because of the lockout.

The Red Sox were scheduled to play Northeastern at JetBlue Park on Feb. 25.

MLB also said its owners’ bargaining committee would meet in person with the MLB Players’ Association every day next week in order to reach an agreement on a collective bargaining agreement.

“We are committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to each side,” the statement said. ”On Monday, members of the owners’ bargaining committee will join an in-person meeting with the PA and remain every day next week to negotiate and work hard towards starting the season on time.”

