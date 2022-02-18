NHL denies Brad Marchand’s appeal to reduce six-game suspension

Marchand roughed and high-sticked Jarry at the conclusion of Boston’s 4-2 loss to the Penguins on Feb. 8, with the league meting out a six-game ban — the eighth suspension of his career, and second in fewer than three months — the following day. Marchand appealed it be reduced on Wednesday; he missed his fourth straight game on Thursday night.

“I encourage Mr. Marchand to reflect on this experience and to use it positively in furtherance of his efforts to refine and improve his on-ice image and game for everyone’s benefit,” commissioner Gary Bettman wrote in the conclusion of a lengthy ruling denying Marchand’s appeal.

The National Hockey League on Friday night upheld Brad Marchand’s six-game suspension for extracurriculars with Pittsburgh goalie Tristan Jarry, citing the Bruins forward’s “behavior and lack of judgment” and declaring “he created a distraction which reflected poorly on himself, on his team and on the League as a whole.”

He will thus also miss Boston’s game in Ottawa on Saturday, and its home meeting with Colorado on Monday. The Bruins are 1-2-1 without their top scorer.

Marchand is expected to skate Friday at the club’s practice facility in Brighton. He joined the team for practice Wednesday in Manhattan prior to Boston’s loss to the Islanders.

In his ruling, Bettman cited “clear and convincing evidence” supporting the six-game ban, which stemmed from Marchand punching Jarry in the side of the head, then jabbing his stick toward the netminder’s mask as a linesman escorted Marchand off the ice.

The 33-year-old, along with agent Wade Arnott and Bruins GM Don Sweeney among others, met with Bettman for more than two hours Wednesday, during which the oft-punished forward admitted his actions were “stupid,” according to the commissioner.

Though Bettman did not agree with Marchand’s argument that in comparable cases was lighter than what he received, he did consider Marchand’s remorse both “forthright and sincere,” and that Marchand has “made significant strides” toward a personal goal of “control[ling] his emotions in order to excel as an impact player who plays aggressively, but within the rules.”