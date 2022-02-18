Nothing is clear in the Eastern Conference

The Chicago Bulls, Bucks, and Miami Heat are also in contention for the No. 1 seed but all have flaws or injury issues. Meanwhile, the Brooklyn Nets have lost 13 of 15 but there never has been a more hopeful team coming off a horrible stretch in league history.

What’s clear about the Eastern Conference with 20 games left is very little. The Philadelphia 76ers, after taking a 48-point beat down by the Celtics, rallied to beat the Milwaukee Bucks on the road. The 76ers are also adding perennial All-Star James Harden in the coming days.

CLEVELAND — As the NBA takes a collective deep breath, celebrates itself and its legends in its 75th season, the respite offers time to reflect on what has been a turbulent but yet ascending season for the Celtics.

The Nets will add a healthy Kevin Durant and hopefully a reinvigorated Ben Simmons to join Seth Curry and Andre Drummond, who were also acquired from the 76ers in that blockbuster deal for Harden.

The Celtics, meanwhile, are 4½ games out of first place with 22 left after that inexplicable home loss to the Detroit Pistons that snapped a nine-game winning streak. What helped the Celtics survive in the East is the inability of any of the leaders to pull away.

And if you account for the 12 games the Celtics blew in their first 60, they could easily lead the East with luck and execution with the parity in the Eastern Conference and the possibility of a contender jumping into the lead or greatly improving their seeding with a five-game winning streak.

“It’s pretty close, one and 10, maybe [11th seed] are pretty close, they’re in the race for a playoff position going down the stretch,” Atlanta head coach Nate McMillan said. “Everybody’s had some injuries and changing their rotation and it’s going to come down to teams getting on a hot streak these last [20 plus] games and trying to find that rhythm and hopefully stay healthy or get healthy.”

How will the impact of the Harden-Simmons trade affect the East? Will Kyrie Irving ever be able to play home games if he doesn’t get vaccinated? Who will be available in the buyout market and where will they go? These are the discussions occurring at All-Star Weekend in Cleveland.

The hometown Cavaliers have been one of the league’s biggest surprises and added Caris LeVert from Indiana last week to strengthen their chances for home-court advantage in the first round. The Bucks not only added Serge Ibaka in a trade but are hotly pursuing free-agent Goran Dragic to add as a backup point guard.

The Chicago Bulls have won five consecutive games after a rocky stretch and received good news when Zach LaVine’s knee issues were nothing more than some residual pain. The Heat are just beginning to get to full health and will play 15 of their final 23 games at home.

The Toronto Raptors have gotten themselves together, despite playing in front of no home fans because of Canadian COVID-19 restrictions, and appear primed for a late run, along with the Celtics.

As for Boston, it’s gradually getting newly acquired Derrick White and Daniel Theis acclimated into Udoka’s system as well as searching for some additional bench help. Udoka, an admitted basketball junkie, said he will spend time with his son in Brooklyn while also trying to devise ways for his team to continue its hot streak into the final quarter of the season.

The Celtics still have road games at Brooklyn, Memphis, Milwaukee, Chicago, Charlotte, Golden State, Denver, and Toronto.

“I’ll really dive into what we did well in the first half,” Udoka said. “But take a look at what struggles we had early and how we turned the corner and ways to avoid that. It is good to have some down time for sure. You also enjoy the break to some extent but it’s not just turn your brain off of basketball. You think about what’s coming up and ways to improve down the stretch.”

What could help the Celtics greatly is a veteran point guard and shooter who can supplement the bench, which was weakened by the trades that brought in White and Theis. The club has depended on second-year players Payton Pritchard and Aaron Nesmith for minutes over the past few games but Udoka would most certainly feel comfortable with more experienced help.

Former Houston Rocket D.J. Augustin is available after being waived to make room for Dennis Schröder and Bruno Fernando. Former Celtic Abdel Nader is also a free agent along with Armoni Brooks and former Warrior Patrick McCaw. President of basketball operations Brad Stevens will obviously wait until near the March 1 deadline, when players need to be signed to be playoff eligible. A handful of players are expected to be waived or released in coming days to boost the buyout market, giving the Celtics an opportunity to add to their roster.

“Shooting is obviously what we’re looking for,” Udoka said. “That’s what those players and agents are looking for in this situation anyways, to try to get to a team that’s winning and help so they can be in the best situation.”

The Celtics’ recent surge has certainly changed their perception and expectations at All-Star Weekend. The goal is to use this break to rejuvenate bodies and minds and prepare for what should be a compelling playoff surge in the unpredictable Eastern Conference.

Gary Washburn is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at gary.washburn@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GwashburnGlobe.