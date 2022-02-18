The Olympic women’s figure skating competition was clear proof something has to change

Such was the twisted logic of the Court of Arbitration for Sport, which proved content to hide behind the timing of Valieva’s positive test for a banned substance rather than deal with the reality that the combination of three heart medications — including the banned drug trimetazidine — could have helped the physical endurance of a skater who has perfected multiple quadruple jumps in one routine.

The key phrase of the ruling that allowed Russian teenager Kamila Valieva to compete in the Olympic figure skating competition was “irreparable harm,” a belief in the potential for permanent damage were the 15-year-old skater barred from taking the ice.

The ruling was based on the theoretical idea that Valieva might never recover from a lost chance to compete in the Olympics.

But in sending Valieva onto the ice, in putting the child who had come into the Games as the exciting new face of figure skating under a level of international scrutiny she was clearly unable to handle, the ridiculous cadre of alphabet soup organizations ended up causing her actual harm. As the post-skate drama unfolded from Beijing, the scenes of devastation and heartbreak, of pain and suffering, of anguish and tears, were so difficult to watch.

But watch we must, and accept that these stunning images of a weeping Valieva, a stunned Anna Shcherbakova and an angry Alexandra Trusova did at least as much damage to their sport as anything the CAS tried to avoid.

Something has to change. Whether as drastic as a full-on (and much belated) Olympic ban of Russia for its history of systemic doping or as simple as raising the minimum age for skaters to be eligible for the Games, something has to be done. Few who witnessed the aftermath of the free skate could think anything else.

There was Valieva, falling and tumbling all over the ice, stumbling through her heaving tears toward her coach and choreographer only to be greeted by criticism from that coach, Eteri Tutberidze, over what had gone wrong.

“Why did you let it go? Why did you stop fighting?” cameras caught Tutberidze asking as Valieva left the ice.

Skating coach Eteri Tutberidze (left) is under scrutiny because of her strict methods and a positive test for performance enhancing drugs by her top skater, Kamila Valieva (center). Matthew Stockman/Getty

Valieva’s excruciating free skate erased her first-place finish after the short program and sent her tumbling into fourth overall. While that conveniently excused the IOC from following through on its decision to not hold a medal ceremony were Valieva to finish on the podium, it also opened the door for her two Russian teammates to move up the standings.

But like the robots the Russian state training system seems intent on churning out, the two 17-year-old skaters were similarly ill-equipped to handle the emotion of the moment. Shcherbakova looked blank and in shock, left to stand alone with her teddy bear as it became clear she’d won gold, her handlers off either questioning Valieva or calming down Trusova.

After winning the silver, Trusova appeared livid she’d been passed over for gold, believing her more difficult technical routine, which included three clean quad jumps and a record five overall, should have surpassed Shcherbakova’s superior style. With black makeup running down her face and red lipstick fading from her lips, Trusova cried she would never skate again, that she couldn’t stand to watch Valieva’s heartbreak, that she had no interest in joining the on-ice result announcement.

It was all so sad, the real lives of these beautifully talented skaters playing out like some tawdry reality program about child abuse. If not for the bronze medal finish of Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, there would have been no reminder about why this competition can be redeemable, too. Sakamoto’s tears of happiness, her beautiful free skate set to a narrated soundtrack about women’s empowerment, her 21-year-old perspective that saw her literally jump for joy over winning bronze, they were what the Olympics are supposed to be about.

Credit American teenager Alysa Liu, too, delighted as she was with a better-than-expected seventh- place finish and grateful to compete in Beijing at all after withdrawing from the US nationals as result of a positive COVID test. Only 16 herself, Liu seemed not to be carrying the burdens of her Russian counterparts, able instead to revel in a gorgeous free skate. Who knows how Liu would have fared in Valieva’s shoes, but here’s to the American system that surely has its flaws, but also has its freedoms. Liu has a whole Olympic world still in her future if she wants it.

Alysa Liu turned in the best performance of the three skaters from the United States in the women's skating competition. Matthew Stockman/Getty

Valieva? Who knows if we ever hear from her again. As an Associated Press story pointed out, no Tutberidze-trained woman has ever stayed in elite skating long enough to become a two-time Olympian. In fact, the last woman to retain the gold was Katarina Witt of East Germany in 1988. Witt was seen on German television literally crying over the fate of Valieva.

The girl who came to the Games as the new face of figure skating left it in disgrace, and in distress. Shame on the adults who failed to protect her, who put her smack in the path of the harm from which they purported to protect her. Shame on Tutberidze, whom IOC President Thomas Bach insists now faces investigation for the presence of a banned drug in an underage skater, and presumably for her role in the history of churning out so many young skaters only to have them disappear in a post-Olympic haze.

Something has to change. The scenes from Beijing demand it.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.