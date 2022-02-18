The organizations at the heart of the Olympics controversy need a good long look in the mirror

Anyone who endured those painfully compelling scenes witnessed in real time how a case that began as a relatively simple doping scandal grew into something much bigger, yet something just as important to the viability of international sport.

In repeatedly calling out the “entourage” around Russia’s Kamila Valieva for what he described as a “chilling” disregard for the 15-year-old skater’s mental well being, in commiserating with the visceral pain anyone who watched Valieva’s on-ice meltdown in the women’s free skate felt, Bach used his final wrap-up press conference from Beijing to draw the only empathetic human conclusion possible from the women’s free skate.

So of course Bach wasn’t wrong to speak out as forcefully, emotionally and, to be perfectly honest, uncharacteristically candidly as he did about the obvious manipulation of a minor child, the clear emotional abuse piled upon the physical abuse the doping test already revealed.

He wasn’t wrong. But he sure as hell isn’t right either.

As satisfying as it was to hear the leader of the International Olympic Committee say out loud what we all are thinking, as important is it is to recognize and address mental health needs of all athletes, particularly the youngest and most vulnerable among them, it is just as important to acknowledge the inherent hypocrisy of an organization so unwilling to take any responsibility of its own for the debacle that unfolded in China.

The IOC blames the Court of Arbitration for Sport for allowing Valieva to skate. The CAS blames the Swedish lab employed by the World Anti-Doping Agency for taking so long to deliver test results. WADA blames the Russian Anti-Doping Agency for not requesting expedited results.

None of them looks in the mirror. They’d rather just keep pointing fingers.

Were we choosing to be cynical, we might look at Bach’s long, impassioned opening statement as a way to deliberately overshadow every other question at these Games, to make a preemptive strike at who will take the fall for the skating debacle (he repeatedly said coach Eteri Tutberidzi will be investigated).

From the ongoing mystery around the true safety and status of Chinese tennis player and three-time Olympian Peng Shuai to the specific manner in which Chinese media spokesperson Yan Jiarong so obviously violated Rule 50 of the Olympic charter, the one that expressly prohibits any “demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda” at “Olympic sites, venues or other areas,” Bach did his best to move move the goalposts.

Of the Rule 50 issue, he said “We were in touch with BOCOG [Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games] immediately after this press conference and both organizations, BOCOG and the IOC have restated the unequivocal commitment to remain politically neutral as it is required by the Olympic charter.”

Too bad that cat was already long out of the bag. At the final BOCOG/IOC press conference of the Games Thursday, Jiarong interrupted a question about Taiwan’s intention to boycott opening and closing ceremonies to claim “Taiwan is an indivisible part of China and this is a well recognized international principle and well recognized in the international community.”

And there she was again when the IOC was asked about “concentration camps” in the Xinjiang province, interrupting to say, “I think these questions are very much based on lies. Some authorities have already disputed this false information. There is a lot of solid evidence. You are very welcome to refer to all that evidence and the facts.” With one last interruption to another question on the topic she said, “I think the so-called forced labor in Xinjiang are lies made up by deliberate groups.”

To the first point, Taiwan is recognized by none other than the IOC as its own country, and to the latter point, international group Human Rights Watch has continued to question the IOC’s due diligence regarding forced labor camps being part of the supply chain for Olympic merchandise. And to the status of Peng Shuai, I ask: how different is her “entourage,” the one that has kept her from any free public view, than the one that swallowed Valieva?

But after what we saw in the skating competition, there was really no risk in Bach’s strident tone. Even as the Kremlin defended its “entourage,” it steered clear of insulting Bach for putting voice to a near-unanimous world point of view.

“Thomas Bach is a very authoritative person in the sports world. Of course we respect his opinion but we do not necessarily agree with him,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call later on Friday, according to Reuters.

“He doesn’t like the harshness of our coaches but everybody knows that the harshness of a coach in high-level sport is key for their athletes to achieve victories. And we are seeing that the athletes are achieving victories. So let’s be proud of our winners, congratulate our medallists. Valieva was fourth but in high-level sport, the strongest wins.”

As if the result is all that matters. Really? As the sports world across the planet continues to recognize the need to teach mental health as important as physical health, this is what Russia says? That did nothing to respond to Bach’s main point about Valieva’s distress.

“When I saw how she was received by her closest entourage with what appeared to be a tremendous coldness, it was chilling to see this,” he said. “Rather than giving her comfort, rather than trying to help her, you could feel this chilling atmosphere. … Can you be really so cold to your athlete?

“All of this does not give me much confidence in her closest entourage of Kamila neither with regard to what happened in the past nor as far as it concerns the future. How to deal with it, to address it, to treat a minor athlete at the age of 15 under such obvious mental stress, I can only wish for her that she has the support of her family, the support of her friends and the support of people who will help her over this extremely difficult situation.”

Hmm, or perhaps some international agency that might actually do something about it? What a thought.

Tara Sullivan is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at tara.sullivan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Globe_Tara.