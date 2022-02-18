Plenty of New England flavor in conference rookie of the year races

With the Ivy League not competing during the 2020-21 academic year, Turner delayed her college enrollment to preserve four years of Harvard eligibility. An ACL tear robbed her of her senior season at Legacy High School, so she rehabbed like a seasoned pro in anticipation of her first college season, in which she has burst on the scene as a four-time Ivy League Rookie of the Week and one-time Player of the Week

Twice daily and three times on Sundays, Harmoni Turner pushed herself to the point of exhaustion at the Grandberry Intervention Foundation’s gym in Forest Hills, Texas.

“What’s really important within the game of basketball is just perfecting your craft,” said Turner, who is averaging 15.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 2.5 steals in 22 games. “Taking the gap year, I just thought of it as time to get better and catch up after missing a year due to the injury.”

Turner, Boston College’s Maria Gakdeng, Boston University’s Alex Giannaros, and Northeastern’s Claudia Soriano all have a shot at the Rookie of the Year award in their conferences.

Gakdeng, a 6-foot-3-inch post, played her high school hoops at New Hope Academy in Lanham, Md. A starter in every game for the Eagles (16-10, 7-8 Atlantic Coast Conference), Gakdeng has earned four ACC Rookie of the Week honors. The coaching staff told her she had a chance to “make a difference” from the start of her career.

“And that’s what I’ve started to do,” said Gakdeng, who averages 8.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game. “Even though I’ve been here for less than a year, I’ve just changed so much as a person in an amazing way.”

Maria Gakdeng hit double figures in points five times over a seven-game stretch around New Year's. Andy Lyons/Getty

The adjustment to college itself forced Gakdeng out of her shell; she traded her naturally quiet demeanor for a more expressive one thanks to the warm welcome of teammates and coaches. Eventually, she said, “I really think I can be one of the best post players in the country.”

“And as a freshman, I think I’m on the right track.”

A Brockton native who prepped at Tabor Academy, Giannaros missed some time early because of injury and began her career coming off the bench. The 5-5 guard starred after being inserted into the starting lineup when star Sydney Johnson missed a handful of games. Now, they’re flourishing as the starting backcourt for the Terriers (15-10, 11-3 Patriot League).

“I knew that kid would be successful,” said Marisa Moseley, the former BU and current Wisconsin coach who recruited Giannaros. “I love her to death.”

Giannaros’s current coach, Melissa Graves, shares the sentiment. Giannaros embraced the team’s system and emerged as a vocal leader. At the beginning of the season, Graves told Giannaros, a one-time Patriot League Rookie of the Week and the conference’s second-leading rookie scorer at just under 14 points per game, that she had the potential for a breakout first year.

“She’s grown tremendously and she’s really earned it,” Graves said.

Claudia Soriano is second in scoring for Northeastern in her first season, and has season single-game highs for assists (8) and steals (7). Daniel Lin/Associated Press

Soriano, of Barcelona, Spain, was a day-one starter for the Huskies (12-10, 6-6 Colonial Athletic Association). At 5-7, Soriano hadn’t played point guard before her college career, but Northeastern coach Bridgette Mitchell said Soriano has been a “sponge.” Clearly, given Soriano’s six CAA Rookie of the Week nods and line of 11.9 points, 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.2 steals per game.

“And she’ll challenge me, too,” Mitchell said. “I love that and the way she thinks about the game. It’s awesome to see such a young person be able to do that.”

Ranked by ESPN as the No. 42 overall recruit in the high school class of 2020, Turner chose Harvard, she said, because it provides “the proper platform … to impact and inspire as many people” as she can. Case in point, the basketball and academic training academy for underprivileged youth she’s launching in her hometown.

Turner acknowledged her college experience started off rough, the rigors of Harvard academic and athletics a challenge. Staying the course, she has reached a level for the Crimson (12-10, 6-4 Ivy) that puts the 5-10 guard at the forefront of opponents’ scouting reports.

“I felt like that if I just went in and worked as hard as I could every single day that it would eventually pay off,” Turner said. “I just took that approach and never became satisfied as to where I was.”

Conference supremacy

In a battle for first place in the Patriot League, BU topped Holy Cross, 74-56, on Wednesday. URI fell to Dayton, 47-37, the same evening for the top spot in the Atlantic 10 . . . With Stony Brook (22-3, 13-2) barred from the NCAA Tournament because of its decision to go to the CAA next year, Maine (14-10, 11-3) and Vermont (16-10, 10-5) are first and third in the America East . . . With its 60-57 win over Fordham on Wednesday night, UMass (21-5, 9-3 Atlantic 10) set a school record for wins.