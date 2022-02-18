Russia beats Sweden in men’s hockey to set up final vs. Finland

The Russians got six stops from Ivan Fedotov and goals from Nikita Gusev , Yegor Yakolev and Arseni Gritsyuk to win an eight-round shootout and beat Sweden, 2-1, Friday, advancing to a second consecutive Olympic final. The team known as Russian Olympic Committee will face Finland on Sunday looking for back-to-back gold.

“Some of the shootouts I didn’t even look,” forward Damir Sharipzyanov said. “I was too nervous.”

BEIJING — Anxious feelings overwhelmed the Russians’ bench as they fell behind in the shootout against Sweden and needed each goal and save to stay alive.

“We believed in each other, and we believed in the guys who were going in the shootout,” captain Vadim Shipachyov said.

Advertisement

The pre-tournament favorites are in the gold-medal game as expected, even if it hasn’t exactly been a dominant run to this point. The semifinal against Sweden was another methodical performance by a team that’s built to outscore opponents but has shown it can grind out victories, as well.

“We play our game,” defenseman Nikita Nesterov said. “We are not expected to be a defensive team. We play aggressive, so we need to score more.”

The Russians don't need to score much when Fedotov is on his game. The 25-year-old Philadelphia Flyers prospect who could be in the NHL as soon as next season made 34 saves in regulation and overtime before the shootout.

In the shootout, Yakovlev scored in the fifth round when he needed to convert to keep it going. Fedotov was perfect from the time it became sudden death, and Gritsyuk beat Sweden goaltender Lars Johansson to set off a Russian celebration.

Gritsyuk blamed himself for Anton Lander’s tying goal in the third period, so it was a bit of redemption that he scored the winner.

“It was weighing on my soul that my mistake could hurt my team and I wanted to go out and fix that,” he said. “I’m really happy that Vanya Fedotov played great. He gave us a chance.”

Advertisement

Anton Slepyshev scored the Russians’ only goal in regulation, 15 seconds into the second period. Johansson made 39 saves through the 3-on-3 overtime.

After beating underdog Germany in overtime in the final in PyeongChang, the Russians will face a more formidable opponent this time in Finland, which defeated Slovakia, 2-0, in the other semifinal.

Finland got a goal from tournament MVP candidate Sakari Manninen and 28 saves from Harri Sateri to move within one victory of the nation’s first Olympic hockey gold medal. The closest Finland has gotten were silver medals in 2006 and 1988.

“It’s huge for everybody individually, as a team and as a hockey country,” Sateri said. “It is a big thing.”

Slovakia will play Sweden for bronze, going for its first hockey medal of any kind since the breakup of Czechoslovakia.

“It would be a huge achievement, but it will be a tough game,” said 17-year-old forward Juraj Slafkovsky, who’s tied for the tournament lead with five goals. “If we do our best, then I’m not worried that we can’t win the game.”

Chinese pair lead Russians after short program

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong of China shattered their own world record for a short program Friday night, giving them the narrowest of leads over Russian rivals Evgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov heading into the free skate to decide the Olympic champion.

Sui and Han, who won the short program at the 2018 PyeongChang Games before settling for the silver medal, scored 84.41 points to their orchestral suite from the film “Mission: Impossible 2.” That topped the record of 82.83 points that they set during the short program of the team competition earlier this month.

Advertisement

Tarasova and Morozov, who are coached in part by the controversial Eteri Tutberidze, also would have broken the record with their short program. Instead, the fourth-place finishers in PyeongChang were 16-100ths of a point behind.

British men, women curlers in finals

The British will have two chances to win a gold medal in curling, a sport that is Scottish in every way — except the Olympic results.

A day after the British men clinched their berth in the finals, Eve Muirhead’s foursome joined them with a 12-11, extra-end victory over defending Olympic champion Sweden.

The British women — actually, every player on all of Britain’s curling teams is from Scotland, and so are the rocks they use in competition — will play Japan in Sunday’s gold-medal match.

Bruce Mouat’s men play Sweden in the final Saturday, when the matches will again be heralded by bagpipers in full Highland regalia. If they win, it would be Britain’s first men’s curling medal since 1924; the women won it all in 2002, when the sport returned to the Winter Games after a 78-year absence.

Britain relay team stripped of silver from Tokyo

In one of Britain’s biggest Olympic doping scandals, the 4 x 100-meter relay team was stripped of its silver medal from Tokyo after C.J. Ujah’s doping violation was confirmed by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Friday.

Advertisement

Ujah was part of the quartet alongside Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake that finished second to Italy in a close race by 0.01 seconds in August. But a sample taken from Ujah after the race in the Japanese capital was found to contain the prohibited substances ostarine and S-23, which are muscle-building selective androgen receptor modulators.

Canada will be upgraded to silver with China taking bronze.



