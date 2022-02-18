On senior night, Belmont boys’ hockey rises to occasion with win over Catholic Memorial

“It’s a huge game for the program,” Belmont coach Tim Foley said. “We scheduled this game back in the summer, knowing it would be our senior night. The fans turned out, the town turned out and our players really rose to the occasion.”

With captains Cami Fici and Matty Rowan scoring two goals apiece, seventh-ranked Belmont netted a signature win, stopping No. 2 Catholic Memorial, 4-1, Friday night at Skip Viglirolo Rink to close out a stellar 17-1-3 regular season.

Belmont lined up its regular-season hockey finale against Catholic Memorial. On senior night. No pressure.

With a standing room-only crowd on hand creating a true tournament atmosphere, Belmont got the Marauder fans going early, taking a 2-0 lead after one period.

CM (14-3-1) committed back-to-back tripping penalties, giving the Marauders a 5 on 3 for 1:28 with less than six minutes left in the 17-minute frame. Rowan put home a rebound off a shot from Joe Gaziano for the first goal. Just 42 seconds later, Rowan was wide open at the back door again and batted home a rebound (with assists going to Fici and Shay Donahue) for a 2-0 cushion.

The Knights opened the second with 1:18 of power play time after a late cross check in the first. That didn’t deter the Marauders. Fici potted a shorthanded strike for a 3-0 lead. Peter Grace, Donahue and Fici did a great job in their zone, then Fici collected a puck along the wall in the Belmont zone, raced up the left wing and let a laser go that beat CM goalie Dom Walecka clean.

The Knights dominated the rest of the period (with an 11-2 shot advantage), but Walecka’s counterpart, Ryan Griffin (35 saves), stood tall.

“You look at the rankings and see these guys higher than us, it really lights a fire under you,” Griffin said.

CM got a power play goal from Ty Magliozzi with 10:24 left, but Fici sealed it with an empty netter.

“The Belmont organization has gained respect the last three years,” Fici said. “It’s just good to get some respect [against the Catholic Conference]. We always hear ‘Oh, they wouldn’t do good against them. Now we’re 2-0 against them.”

In other boys’ hockey games Friday night . . .

Dighton-Rehoboth/Seekonk 2, Apponequet/Old Colony 1 — Senior Devin Dailey scored the game-winner with 42 seconds remaining, lifting the Falcons (17-1) to a South Coast Conference win at New England Sports Village in Attleboro. With the win, the Falcons clinched the SCC title in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. Senior Evan Pereira scored the team’s first goal.

Monomoy/Mashpee 8, Tri-County 1 — Senior Josh Lovely backstopped the Monarchs (8-6-1) to a nonleague win at Pirelli Veterans Arena.

Methuen 5, Amesbury/Whittier 2 — Junior Owen Kneeland netted a hat trick, powering the Rangers (11-4-2) to a nonleague win at Methuen High.

Milton 3, Weymouth 1 — The Wildcats (11-7) punched their ticket for the Division 1 state tournament, led by senior Owen Radley’s two goals and senior captain Ryan Dexter’s 24 saves in the Bay State Herget road win at Connell Memorial Rink. Senior Shea Donovan added a goal and junior Declan Walsh had two assists.

Newton South 4, Westford 2 — First-period goals from senior Ryan Quirk and Nathan Cohen put the Lions (10-6-1) out front early en route to a DCL Cup consolation at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown.

Plymouth North 2, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Senior captains Evan Hallissey and Kevin Norwood each lit the lamp for the host Eagles (10-7-1) in the opening game of the Fairleigh Dickinson Tournament at Armstrong Arena. The annual event hosted by the Vineyard is down to three teams because of a late dropout, so the Vineyarders made the trip to Plymouth, and now will host Lynnfield on Sunday. Plymouth North and Lynnfield will face off Saturday on the island.

Girls’ hockey

Brooks 8, Middlesex 2 — Junior Maddie DiNardo (two goals, assist), senior Brooke Rogers (two goals), and senior Molly Driscoll (goal, two assists) paced Brooks (12-7-3) to an Independent School League victory in Concord.

Latin Academy/Fontbonne 2, Martha’s Vineyard 1 — Junior Emer Ryan scored on a wraparound and junior Alana Donovan added a power-play goal to propel the Dragons (6-13) to a nonleague win at Martha’s Vineyard Arena. Freshman Isabella Buonopane earned the win in net.

Milton 2, Weymouth 0 — Molly Murphy and Anna Radley each scored and Lila Chamoun posted the shutout for the host Wildcats (6-11-1) in the Bay State Conference tilt at Ulin Rink.

Nobles 5, Thayer 2 — Senior Emmy O’Leary scored four times in five minutes and 21 seconds, lifting the Bulldogs (19-0-3) to an Independent School League victory at Thayer Sports Center in Braintree.

Norwood 4, Walpole 1 — Junior Morgan Roach netted a hat trick, pacing the No. 13 Mustangs to a nonleague victory at the Skating Club of Boston. Senior captain Hope Ford added a goal and junior Lily Newman earned the win in net.

Shrewsbury 6, Masconomet 0 — Junior Katherine Vona scored twice, leading the Colonials (10-6-1) to a nonleague win at Haverhill Valley Forum.

Westwood 3, Notre Dame (Hingham) 2 — Senior captain Kendall Blomquist scored the overtime winner, helping the Wolverines (12-4-2) overcome a two-goal deficit to earn a nonleague victory at Rockland Ice Rink.

