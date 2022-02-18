Significance of 2022 Dual County League title is not lost on Westford Academy girls’ basketball

After their 2020-21 season was canceled because of COVID concerns, the Grey Ghosts are officially on top once again. Though it’s technically five out of six league titles, it feels like five straight to those involved.

When the clock hit 0:00 Friday night, senior captain Carly Davey bounced the ball high in the air, mobbed her Westford Academy teammates, and together they enthusiastically pointed up at the maroon and gray banner on the wall.

Westford Academy captured both the Dual County League Thorpe regular-season title and the DCL tournament crown this season. In a way, the postseason championship — cemented with a 54-42 home win over Concord-Carlisle — helps fill the void from last year even more.

“When you’re able to come back after losing something that means a lot, it makes it even more special,” Westford coach Russ Coward said.

The Ghosts (12-5, 8-0) built a 12-10 lead through one, extended it to 34-22 at halftime and 44-32 through three, and held off the pesky Patriots (8-9, 3-3) late. Concord-Carlisle kept it relatively close the entire way, but Westford’s ball movement was too crisp and its defense too in sync.

Davey led the way with 15 points, Abby Chambers and Alanna Saunders added 12 apiece, and Kate Barnes chipped in 9. Chambers beat the buzzer from downtown to end the first, Saunders converted inside at the buzzer off a feed from Davey to punctuate the half, and Davey delivered multiple and-ones in the second half to help secure the win.

“Something we said at half was that this is one of our best team basketball games we played all year,” Davey said. “Everyone contributed, everyone was hitting shots, and it was so exciting.”

Though they can never get back the year they missed, they feel grateful the struggle they endured has helped them appreciate this triumph even more. They also had to overcome a string of COVID cases earlier this season, managing to stay poised despite unfortunate circumstances.

With wins by 2 and 3 points earlier this season that could have gone either way, the Ghosts have had a knack for delivering in the clutch. Coward was concerned the lack of close-game experience stemming from last year might hurt them, but it turned out to be a non-factor.

Much like they have all season, the Ghosts on Friday had an answer every time the Patriots made a surge. Karleigh Mutch (11 points) and Arielle Charles (9) paced Concord-Carlisle, which sliced the deficit to 10 with 2:22 remaining, but Davey iced it late to officially bring everything full circle.

“It’s just so exciting to be back and to be competing again,” Chambers said. “The fact that we won the DCL championship is an incredible feeling.”

Bishop Fenwick 52, Bishop Stang 45 — Senior Nasha Arnold (18 points, 10 rebounds) and sophomore Cecilia Kay (10 points, 10 rebounds) posted double-doubles to lead the No. 17 Crusaders (14-6) to a Catholic Central League win.

Cohasset 38, Duxbury 34 — Sarah Chenette and Laney Larsen scored 13 points apiece in the nonleague home win for the Skippers (9-9).

Dracut 73, Haverhill 39 — The 13th-ranked Middies (19-3) wrapped up the regular season with a Merrimack Valley Conference win behind 22 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds and 6 steals from junior guard Ashlee Talbot. Cam Watkins added 19 points and Brodie Gannon scored 15 points.

Durfee 58, Brockton 34 — Mackenzie Carreiro became the eighth player in program history to clear 1,000 points with her 19-point effort in the Southeast Conference home win for the Hilltoppers (10-7).

Foxborough 49, Canton 44 — Freshman Kailey Sullivan (14 points) and sophomore Erin Foley (11 points) powered the Warriors (12-6) to a Hockomock League Davenport Division win.

Groton 57, Dana Hall 41 — Senior Calie Messina scored her 1,000th career point in the nonleague home win for Groton (12-5).

Marshfield 81, Hingham 57 — Danielle Bergeron (20 points), Taylor Brilliant (15 points) and Sydney McCabe (15 points) spearheaded a Patriot League victory for the Rams (12-5).

Methuen 59, Lowell 43 — Sam Pfeil and Kaitlyn Tierney each scored 17 points to lift the host Rangers (7-10) to a Merrimack Valley Conference win on senior night.

Mt. Alvernia 50, Norfolk Aggie 49 — Junior Marlene Carter (9 points) came up clutch at both ends, hitting the winning free throw with 14 seconds left before blocking the Rams’ final shot attempt to clinch a state tournament berth for the Mustangs (10-10). Juniors Emily Shea (24 points) and Leah O’Brien (21 points) led the scoring in the nonleague win.

North Quincy 47, Quincy 41 — The No. 7 Raiders (20-0) had their unbeaten record tested, but used a 16-0 run in the fourth quarter to nab a Patriot League win against city rival Quincy. Ava Bryan scored 16 fourth-quarter points and sophomore Orlagh Gormley tallied 20 points.

North Reading 37, Beverly 31 — Senior Riley Cullen scored 17 points to lead the Hornets (10-9) to a nonleague win.

Oliver Ames 78, North Attleborough 33 — Caroline Peper (24 points), Jasmyn Cooper (12 points), Sarah Hilliard (12), and Kaydance Derba (12) paced the fifth-ranked Tigers (16-1, 15-1 Hockomock) to the victory.

Peabody 55, Danvers 38 — Emma Bloom (13 points) and Abby and Isabel Bettencourt (10 points each) led the Tanners (16-2) to a Northeastern Conference win.

Sandwich 53, Barnstable 48 — Ryann Cobban (13 points) and Madison Lawrence (12 points) helped the visiting Blue Knights (11-6) secure a Cape & Islands League win. Olivia Gourdine scored 24 points for Barnstable.

Sharon 53, Stoughton 44 — Jasmine Davis amassed 23 points and 20 rebounds in the Hockomock League victory for the Eagles (4-16).

South Shore Voc-Tech 41, Southeastern 23 — Ellery Campbell’s 30 points and 11 rebounds propelled the Vikings (15-4) to a Mayflower Conference win.

Westport 47, Bishop Connolly 20 — Lily Pichette registered a career-high 32 points as the Wildcats (12-7) earned a Mayflower Athletic Conference victory.

Correspondents Colin Bannen, Sarah Barber, Ethan Fuller, Cam Kerry, and Steven Sousa contributed to this story.

Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.