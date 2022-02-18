This Winter Games involved a lot of heartbreak. Olympians weren’t shy about sharing on social media.

Top athletes utilizing platforms like Instagram and TikTok to establish a brand around their celebrity is nothing new, but it was noticeable at this Olympics just how much of those ups and downs played out online.

Moments of heartbreak were frequent during the Beijing Games, and more often than not, Olympians grappled with their emotions on social media.

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin was disqualified from all three of the individual races she was favored to medal in . Snowboarder Shaun White set out to sit atop the podium during the last competition of his illustrious career but came up empty-handed. Figure skater Vincent Zhou was forced to drop out of the free skate event the night before due to a coronavirus diagnosis.

Advertisement

There is a “certain amount of capital” to offering up authenticity, which can be a rarity on such platforms, said Scott Campbell, a professor of communication and media at the University of Michigan.

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Shiffrin was a prime example of those who used social media to “give people a real piece of herself,” he said. She was candid on the slopes as well, with her frank remarks about feeling “like a joke” earning widespread praise from both commentators and spectators alike.

The most revealing peek into how she was doing came on Thursday, when she shared a number of demeaning comments hurled at her following her unusually poor performances. They ranged from calling her a “choker” to a “dumb blonde” who had “gone off the deep end.” In a message to her followers, Shiffrin wrote that not everyone will always be rooting you on.

Shiffrin followed it up the next day with a video elaborating on the post and again encouraged her audience to rise up against such detractors — rather than letting them consume any time or energy.

Advertisement

“She seems to be offering herself up as a model for how to be human in a universe where trolls have the loudest voices, not the biggest numbers, but oftentimes the loudest voices,” Campbell said. “She is selling hope and belief in oneself, with a rare twist of authenticity.”

Unable to clinch the medals she was aiming for, she instead delivered her innermost thoughts while at the same time “reconciling and being accountable to herself,” he added.

The world champion skier had company there.

Snowboarder Maddie Mastro chronicled the highs and lows of being an Olympian in clips regularly uploaded on TikTok. After she failed to qualify for the halfpipe final, she posted a video with tears in her eyes.

“I wasn’t able to show the snowboarding I wanted to show,” she said. “I’m just really, really bummed.”

In another post, she acknowledged the impact competing on the global stage had taken on her mental health.

When an elite athlete openly addresses the toll of defeat — whether mentally, emotionally, or physically — it can help shed the image of them being godlike or invincible, Campbell said, in turn providing a “glimpse of the humanity.”

Even further, it can be “healthy” when conversations on topics like mental health — often regarded as taboo or uncomfortable to speak about — are spurred by those with name recognition on these platforms, Campbell said. It helps to destigmatize the issue.

Advertisement

When Zhou announced via a five-minute Instagram video he would be unable to compete in the individual event, he was visibly upset — calling the diagnosis “unreal” in part because of the steps he had taken to avoid the virus, which was “isolating” and “crushing” at times.

The figure skater had helped the United States team earn a silver medal — which may become gold if the Russian Olympic Committee is disqualified — prior to the positive test.

“The enormity of the situation, just the pain of it all, is pretty insane,” he said. “But I do recognize this absolutely does not define me — as an athlete, as a person.”

And Shaun White, a regular fixture at the Winter Games, documented his experience on both Instagram and TikTok as he endeavored to get a medal for the final time. He made his last journey an immersive one for fans — showcasing everything from the food he was eating to the room he was staying in — and answering questions on topics like how he decompresses and his pre-run ritual.

He did so right up until the bittersweet end. But even then, the gratitude from White was plentiful.

“When they post their pain right in the moment, like from the bench, you know that is off the cuff,” Campbell said. “You know that’s authentic and that’s real.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.