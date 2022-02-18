What might have been if the Red Sox had started spring training this week, and other thoughts

The Sox and their brash manager almost made it to the World Series four months ago and on the first day of pitcher/catcher workouts Cora told reporters, “No more sneaky good. We are ready to be world champs in 2022. Get ready for a lot of laundry cart rides in our dugout.’’

Boston’s manager wants you to know that the 2021 playoffs were not a mirage and the Red Sox — who pantsed the Yankees and Rays, then dominated the Astros over the first three games of the 2021 ALCS — are ready to take things to the next level this season.

Cora and his coaches put pitchers and catchers through a grueling 90-minute workout on the first day of camp. A raft of eager position players arrived early and several Sox hitters worked in the JetBlue cages while pitchers practiced covering first base.

There are a lot of questions about Boston’s starting rotation this spring. Cora is counting on Chris Sale (still not vaccinated), Nathan Eovaldi, and Nick Pivetta to hold down the top three spots while Rich Hill, Tanner Houck, Michael Wacha, and a cast of others (dare we say Garrett Whitlock?) will audition for the final two spots in the rotation.

Our last memory of the 2021 Sox is not great. After scoring 21 runs in Games 2 and 3 of the ALCS against Houston, the Sox were outscored 22-1 over the final 26 innings of their season.

Looking to replace the big bats of Kyle Schwarber, Hunter Renfroe, and Franchy Cordero, the Red Sox are counting on Jackie Bradley Jr. for a jolt of offense.

“It’s good to be back,’’ said JBJ, who hit .163 for the Brewers last season. “I’m looking forward to vaulting over the Mendoza Line now that I’m back in Boston.’’

Xander Bogaerts, who can opt out of his long-term contract at the end of the season, said he’s open to discussing a contract extension with baseball boss Chaim Bloom.

In other news, J.D. Martinez said he was looking forward to his fifth season with the Red Sox, but anything beyond that was “God’s will.” Alex Verdugo said he’s going to steal more bases this season (the Sox swiped only 40 bags in 2021). Rafael Devers appears to be in the best shape of his career.

The Sox front office announced that the volume on Fenway’s sound system will be lowered in 2022 and that there will be 34 David Ortiz giveaway days during the upcoming season.

“Sox fans can’t get enough of David and we’ll be celebrating his journey to Cooperstown all year,” said team chairman Tom Werner. “Thirty-four in all. Just like his number 34. Get it? We’ve got Big Papi bobbleheads, T-shirts, calendars, paper weights, key chains. You name it. We’re actually entertaining the notion of changing the name of Fenway Park to ‘Papi’s Playground.’”

“We’re just glad baseball is back,” added Werner. “Let’s go, Red Sox!”

• Quiz: The seventh game of the 1962 World Series featured starting pitchers Ralph Terry (Yankees) and Jack Sanford (Giants). Both were 20-game winners that year. Since that game there have been two World Series Game 7s started by opposing 20-game winners. All four of the 20-game winners spent at least four seasons pitching for the Red Sox at some juncture. Name the two Game 7s and the four starters (answer below).

• There’s still time for Rob Manfred to fly to Beijing and suggest we cast doubt on Kamila Valieva’s positive drug test. Everybody likes a feel-good story.

• One of my readers astutely points out that, unlike Bill Belichick, Sony Michel can now say he managed to win a Super Bowl without Tom Brady. Speaking of Belichick, is it possible that Richard Seymour is the only player (thus far) drafted by the Hoodie who’s made it to the Hall of Fame? One final Hoodie item: Bill’s Super Bowl weekend playdate with Urban Meyer and Donald Trump no doubt will be a party-starter in the Patriots locker room.

• USA women’s hockey silver medalist Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Boston College) is the daughter of former NHLer Bobby Carpenter who appeared on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 1981 (“The Can’t Miss Kid”) when he was a senior at St. John’s Prep. Only 14 high schoolers have graced the cover, including Kevin Garnett, LeBron James, Bryce Harper, Sebastian Telfair, and Jabari Parker.

▪ Wednesday’s Celtics blowout of the Sixers in Philly was amazing. You don’t see a lot of 51-point leads in NBA games. In typical 2021-22 Celtic fashion, the Green were tripped up by the 12-45 Pistons, at the Garden, one night later.

Colleague Adam Himmelsbach reminded us that the surging Celtics faced only one team at full strength (Orlando) during its nine-game winning streak. Miami (Jimmy Butler and Kyle Lowry), Brooklyn (Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving), New Orleans (Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas) Charlotte (Gordon Hayward), Detroit (Cade Cunningham), Atlanta (John Collins) and Denver (Monte Morris) all played shorthanded. Nevertheless, nine straight wins is impressive and there is new hope for the home team when play resumes after the All Star break.

• Team-killer Irving has no remorse about what he’s done to Brooklyn.With the struggling Nets playing at home for a while, the anti-vax guard won’t be able to play again until Feb. 26 at the earliest. “Play your media games with somebody else, bro, please,” Irving told the New York Post. “... There’s no guilt that I feel. I’m the only player who has to deal with this in New York City because I play there ... Some people say it’s as simple as, go get this, go get the shot. It’s not as simple as that.” Yes, Kyrie. It actually is.

• Garrett Richards goes down in the minus column for Chaim Bloom. The Sox gave Richards $10 million as a free agent last winter. He was put into the starting rotation, lost his job on merit, then complained that he had to learn how to pitch again because the umps were clamping down on doctoring the baseball. Richards finished 7-8 with a 4.87 ERA and faced one batter in the postseason. At the trial in which former Angels employee Eric Kay was found guilty of providing illegal drugs that led to the overdose death of Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs, a retired DEA agent testified that Richards (then with the Angels) made payments totaling $1,700 to Kay during the 2017 season.

• Glad to see the Providence Friars return to prominence in college basketball. The Dunk Center was rockin’ 1970s style when the Friars took on Villanova Tuesday. “This is bringing it back to the old days,’’ 71-year-old Ernie DiGregorio told the New York Times. “There’s a lot of the same electricity.’’ Old-timers remember when Providence had maybe the best team in the country with Ernie, Marvin Barnes, and Kevin Stacom, but lost in the Final Four because Marvin got hurt against Memphis State. Hats off to Providence coach Ed Cooley, a South Providence native who went to Stonehill and took over the Friars in 2011.

• Sixteen-year-old North Shore gymnast Brian Soloman, son of Nancy Kerrigan and Jerry Solomon, will be competing in Texas next week as part of the Region 6 team in Elite Team Cup national competition.

• Make sure to read Ian O’Connor’s latest book, “Coach K,” which has great details of young Mike Krzyzewski’s college years playing for coach Bobby Knight at West Point and how their relationship soured when Krzyzewski’s Duke teams played Knight’s Hoosiers in the NCAA tournament.

• The Sports Museum is seeking entries for its 18th annual Will McDonough Writing Contest. The contest is open to students in grades 4-12 with a deadline of March 8. Winners in each grade will receive a Kindle, have their essays displayed in the museum at TD Garden, and will be invited, with their parents and a teacher, to participate in an awards ceremony held prior to the Celtics-Pacers game April 1. For information on how to enter and for more contest details, please visit sportsmuseum.org.

• Quiz answer: 1985: John Tudor (Cardinals) vs. Bret Saberhagen; 2001: Curt Schilling (Diamondbacks) vs. Roger Clemens (Yankees).

