Statewide mask mandates being lifted across the US mainland

Ms. Lujan Grisham cited declining rates of hospitalizations and the success of vaccine mandates. “Having the vaccine mandates work,” she said. “That’s putting us in a position to lift the mask mandate.”

Two of the last states with mandates announced Thursday that they would be dropped. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico, a Democrat, said in a surprise announcement that the state would immediately lift its indoor mask mandate, including for schools.

There will soon be no statewide mask mandates on the mainland United States, if all goes according to plan.

Governor Jay Inslee of Washington State, a Democrat, also said he would eliminate the state’s mask mandates, including for schools, at the end of March.

That leaves Hawaii as the only state with mask requirements that has not yet announced any plans to relax them. Puerto Rico, the largest US territory, also has yet to announce any changes to its island-wide mandate.

Many red states never had broad mask requirements. Washington State had largely maintained a cautious approach, like other blue states. But in recent days, there has been a quick succession of states governed by Democrats reversing their mask requirements. Many had once been relaxed as vaccines became widely available, only to be reinstated as variants surged across the country.

States such as California, New Jersey, New York, and Oregon have quickly moved to ease the requirement. But mask mandates in schools remain the last wrinkle in several states — the requirements are inconsistent state-by-state and hotly contested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics continue to support masks in schools as a key tool to keeping schools open safely. Some experts say that children learn better without masks and that making them optional will help restore a semblance of normalcy.

Both New Mexico and Washington State left the decision to require masks in schools up to local districts, as have states like Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Connecticut.

By contrast, California and New York have yet to announce an end to their school requirements. And school mask mandates in Illinois and Maryland are being contested in court.

Despite standing firm on the need for masking this month, the director of the CDC said on Wednesday that the agency would soon issue new guidelines, including on face coverings, based on factors like hospital capacity, not just new coronavirus cases.

“We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when these metrics are better and then have the ability to reach for them again,” the director, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, said at a coronavirus news briefing.

NEW YORK TIMES

Vaccination rates for nursing home workers varies widely

Coronavirus vaccination rates among nursing home staff varied widely by state, from 70 percent to nearly 100 percent, according to an analysis by the nonpartisan Kaiser Family Foundation.

Long-term care facilities have recorded nearly 1 in 4 of all COVID-19 deaths since the start of the pandemic. Federal rules require health care workers at providers participating in Medicaid or Medicare to be vaccinated.

The deadline to receive a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine was Jan. 27 in half of the states and the District of Columbia. About 89 percent of nursing home employees in those states had been fully vaccinated as of Jan. 30, KFF found.

Partly because of litigation, the remaining 25 states have deadlines in February. Nursing home employees in those states had a 77 percent vaccination rate, KFF found.

Ohio, Oklahoma, and Missouri had the lowest coronavirus vaccination rates for nursing home employees (70 percent to 71 percent), while Massachusetts, Maine, New York, and Rhode Island had rates above 99 percent, KFF said.

Nursing home infections and COVID-related deaths spiked last month as the Omicron wave swept through the United States.

WASHINGTON POST

Six African nations to receive technology for vaccine production

BRUSSELS— The first African countries selected to receive the technology necessary to produce mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 are Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, Senegal, South Africa, and Tunisia, a summit meeting of European Union and African Union nations heard on Friday.

The six countries have been chosen to build vaccine production factories as part of a bid the World Health Organization launched last year to replicate what are believed to be the most effective licensed shots against COVID-19.

Africa currently produces just 1 percent of coronavirus vaccines. According to WHO figures, only 11 percent of the population in Africa is fully vaccinated, compared with the global average of about 50 percent.

WHO Secretary-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told the Brussels summit meeting that although more than 10 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered globally, billions of people still remain unvaccinated.

“The tragedy, of course, is that billions of people are yet to benefit from these life-saving tools,’’ he said, calling for an urgent increase of local production of shots in poor countries.

It is the first time WHO has supported efforts to reverse-engineer a commercially-sold vaccine, making an end run around the pharmaceutical industry that has largely prioritized supplying rich countries over poor in both sales and manufacturing.

The UN-backed effort known as COVAX to distribute COVID-19 vaccines fairly to lower-income countries has missed numerous targets and only about 10 percent of people in poorer countries have received at least one dose.

Earlier this year, the Cape Town company attempting to replicate Moderna’s COVID-19 shot said it had successfully made a candidate vaccine that will soon start laboratory testing. Both Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, makers of the two authorized mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, have declined to share their vaccine recipe or technological know-how with WHO and its partners.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

S. Korea to create special time slot for voters with COVID

SEOUL — South Korea, which is experiencing its largest COVID-19 wave yet, will set aside a 90-minute window just for voters with the coronavirus to cast their ballots at polling stations next month.

The recent surge in coronavirus cases had raised questions about how the country’s tight presidential election would be held. Lawmakers agreed this week to reserve 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on March 9, Election Day, for voters with COVID. The rest of the electorate will vote from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“Protecting everyone’s right to vote is paramount,” Dr. Jung Jae-hun, a professor who is a COVID-19 policy adviser to the prime minister, said in an interview. “It’s entirely possible to do so while preventing outbreaks.”

The National Election Commission reported on Thursday that interest in voting in the upcoming election was at its highest since 2012, demonstrating that the surge in coronavirus infections might not dampen turnout.

Lee Jae Myung of the ruling Democratic Party and Yoon Suk Yeol of the opposition People Power Party are neck and neck.

About 44 million eligible voters reside in South Korea, according to the election commission. But at the rate that infections are going, as many as one million might have COVID by Election Day, according to Jung, who is also a professor of preventive medicine at Gachon University near Seoul.

The government’s health protocols require people with COVID to remain in isolation at home. The special time window on Election Day would allow them to leave for the purposes of casting their ballot.

The daily caseload in South Korea was 93,135 on Thursday. By comparison, in the last nationwide election of the coronavirus era, in 2020, the government reported fewer than 40 new infections a day.

NEW YORK TIMES