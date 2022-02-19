Dua Lipa dazzles at TD Garden

When Dua Lipa’s second album, “Future Nostalgia,” came out in late March 2020, pandemic lockdowns were just starting to take hold, and the world was getting a little bit gray. A brightly hued capital-P Pop album, “Future Nostalgia” wound up being an ideal antidote to those early isolation days: Its blend of insistent beats, grabby hooks, and music-nerd Easter eggs (the INXS-nicked rhythms that hold up “Break My Heart,” the tinny winds swirling around “Love Again”), topped with Lipa’s supple yet grounded alto, made it ideal home-disco fodder, glitzy enough to transform even the most familiar space into a spotlight-flecked club.

But dancing on one’s own, even if those moves are eventually posted to TikTok, isn’t the same as moving in unison with thousands of others. And the “Future Nostalgia” tour, which had been postponed a few times in advance of it finally arriving at TD Garden on Friday night, proved that the appetite for doing so was ravenous — the buzz in the crowd was electric even before the London-born Lipa took the stage. When she did, after a short credit sequence that introduced her phalanx of dancers, she launched right into the pumping “Nostalgia” cut “Physical,” which has sinewy verses that explode into a punch-the-air chorus.