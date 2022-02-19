Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: A robust flock of rusty blackbirds were present in Sheffield, along with several red crossbills in Windsor and also at Savoy Mountain State Forest in Savoy.

It was rather quiet last week in terms of any obvious avian migrant turnover, although there has been a scattering of early waterfowl migrants, local reports of a few killdeer and calling American woodcocks, and some early blackbird reports. Undoubtedly, the next warm weather front will begin to produce increasing numbers of early spring migrants.

Bristol County: The region featured four snow geese at the Slocum’s River Preserve in Dartmouth, a Barrow’s goldeneye in the Acushnet River in Acushnet, two Northern shovelers in Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, and two snowy owls at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: Among reports were mainly lingering species that have been present much of the winter including two Pacific loons and a glaucous gull at Race Point in Provincetown, three piping plovers at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, a willet at West Dennis Beach, a lesser yellowlegs in Harwich, three thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor, and an indigo bunting at a feeder in Harwich.

Essex County: Observers spotted a Western grebe off Lot 1 on Plum Island, a continuing eared grebe off the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, four killdeer at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, a common murre at the Jodrey Fish Pier in Gloucester, two thick-billed murres at Eastern Point in East Gloucester, an orange-crowned warbler near Niles Pond in East Gloucester, and a continuing wintering indigo bunting at Nahant Thicket Wildlife Sanctuary.

Franklin County: The area continued to sustain a summer tanager at a feeder at 73 Hadley Road in Sunderland, and one or two black vultures are being regularly spotted in the vicinity of Turners Falls.

Hampshire County: Highlights included a greater white-fronted goose, three snow geese, and a cackling goose at the campus pond at UMass in Amherst and another cackling goose in the Northampton East Meadows, three green-winged teal at Hadley Cove, five lesser scaup in the fields along East Hadley Road in Hadley, and two black vultures and a clay-colored sparrow in Easthampton.

Hampden County: Waterfowl sightings included a gadwall in West Springfield, three ring-necked ducks at Forest Park in Springfield, and three Northern pintails at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.

Middlesex County: Among sightings were a Virginia rail at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, an Iceland gull at the UMass boat house in Lowell, an orange-crowned warbler in Hudson, three fox sparrows at Horn Pond in Woburn, and eight rusty blackbirds at Dunback Meadow in Lexington.

Nantucket: The highlights were a continuing trumpeter swan off Polpis Road, a tufted duck at Madaket, an itinerant flock of 12 snow geese, and dickcissel continuing to visit a feeder at 215 Madaket Road in Madaket.

Norfolk County: The area hosted a black vulture in Franklin, an Iceland gull in Dedham, and two rusty blackbirds at the Norwood Airport.

Plymouth County: It was quiet last week with the most notable reports including an American bittern and 13 Eastern meadowlarks at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleboro, a rough-legged hawk and a short-eared owl at the Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield, and a red-shouldered hawk in Hanover.

Suffolk County: Among sightings were a glaucous gull at Revere Beach, two black vultures seen in flight at the Boston Public Garden, a wintering Wilson’s warbler at McLaughlin Woods, two Lapland longspurs at The Key Wildlife Area in Revere, and 13 fox sparrows at the Arnold Arboretum.

Worcester County: Observers spotted three wood ducks in Westminster, and three sandhill cranes and a short-eared owl at Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area in Bolton.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.