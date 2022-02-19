Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Recent bird sightings as reported to the Mass Audubon:
It was rather quiet last week in terms of any obvious avian migrant turnover, although there has been a scattering of early waterfowl migrants, local reports of a few killdeer and calling American woodcocks, and some early blackbird reports. Undoubtedly, the next warm weather front will begin to produce increasing numbers of early spring migrants.
Berkshire County: A robust flock of rusty blackbirds were present in Sheffield, along with several red crossbills in Windsor and also at Savoy Mountain State Forest in Savoy.
Bristol County: The region featured four snow geese at the Slocum’s River Preserve in Dartmouth, a Barrow’s goldeneye in the Acushnet River in Acushnet, two Northern shovelers in Buttonwood Park in New Bedford, and two snowy owls at Fort Phoenix in Fairhaven.
Cape Cod: Among reports were mainly lingering species that have been present much of the winter including two Pacific loons and a glaucous gull at Race Point in Provincetown, three piping plovers at Seagull Beach in Yarmouth, a willet at West Dennis Beach, a lesser yellowlegs in Harwich, three thick-billed murres in Provincetown Harbor, and an indigo bunting at a feeder in Harwich.
Essex County: Observers spotted a Western grebe off Lot 1 on Plum Island, a continuing eared grebe off the Little Private Beach in Marblehead, four killdeer at Appleton Farms in Ipswich, a common murre at the Jodrey Fish Pier in Gloucester, two thick-billed murres at Eastern Point in East Gloucester, an orange-crowned warbler near Niles Pond in East Gloucester, and a continuing wintering indigo bunting at Nahant Thicket Wildlife Sanctuary.
Franklin County: The area continued to sustain a summer tanager at a feeder at 73 Hadley Road in Sunderland, and one or two black vultures are being regularly spotted in the vicinity of Turners Falls.
Hampshire County: Highlights included a greater white-fronted goose, three snow geese, and a cackling goose at the campus pond at UMass in Amherst and another cackling goose in the Northampton East Meadows, three green-winged teal at Hadley Cove, five lesser scaup in the fields along East Hadley Road in Hadley, and two black vultures and a clay-colored sparrow in Easthampton.
Hampden County: Waterfowl sightings included a gadwall in West Springfield, three ring-necked ducks at Forest Park in Springfield, and three Northern pintails at the Longmeadow Flats in Longmeadow.
Middlesex County: Among sightings were a Virginia rail at Great Meadows Refuge in Concord, an Iceland gull at the UMass boat house in Lowell, an orange-crowned warbler in Hudson, three fox sparrows at Horn Pond in Woburn, and eight rusty blackbirds at Dunback Meadow in Lexington.
Nantucket: The highlights were a continuing trumpeter swan off Polpis Road, a tufted duck at Madaket, an itinerant flock of 12 snow geese, and dickcissel continuing to visit a feeder at 215 Madaket Road in Madaket.
Norfolk County: The area hosted a black vulture in Franklin, an Iceland gull in Dedham, and two rusty blackbirds at the Norwood Airport.
Plymouth County: It was quiet last week with the most notable reports including an American bittern and 13 Eastern meadowlarks at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleboro, a rough-legged hawk and a short-eared owl at the Daniel Webster Sanctuary in Marshfield, and a red-shouldered hawk in Hanover.
Suffolk County: Among sightings were a glaucous gull at Revere Beach, two black vultures seen in flight at the Boston Public Garden, a wintering Wilson’s warbler at McLaughlin Woods, two Lapland longspurs at The Key Wildlife Area in Revere, and 13 fox sparrows at the Arnold Arboretum.
Worcester County: Observers spotted three wood ducks in Westminster, and three sandhill cranes and a short-eared owl at Bolton Flats Wildlife Management Area in Bolton.
For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.massaudubon.org.