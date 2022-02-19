Disturbing video taken at Eleanor Slater Hospital causes alarm for disability rights group

The incident, which took place in Dec. 10, 2021, is already under investigation by the state Department of Health. At the time, it was reported as an “incident involving patient self-harm” at the Benton unit of the state-run hospital. A source familiar with the matter told the Globe that the incident involved a patient attempting to overdose on pills.

The man was ignored by corrections officers doing a contraband search in the psychiatric wing of the state hospital before being dragged away to his room by staff and assaulted by another patient while an attendant failed to intervene, Morna Murray, executive director of Disability Rights Rhode Island, wrote in a letter on Thursday.

PROVIDENCE — A video of a psychiatric patient in distress, lying on the floor of the state-run Eleanor Slater Hospital wearing just socks and his underwear as a dozen corrections officers stepped over him is raising alarms for a disability rights group.

Eleanor Slater Hospital has campuses in Cranston and Burrillville. The Benton unit, in Cranston, is a forensic psych facility, with patients who have “severe and persistent” mental illness who were ordered there through the criminal justice system. It is a more-secure facility than others at the hospital, which has been under significant scrutiny in recent months over finances, patient care, and the overall approach to treating the state’s most vulnerable people.

Disability Rights Rhode Island requested the surveillance video of the Dec. 10, 2021 search, and received it on Feb. 1.

In a letter sent to Richard Charest, director of the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which runs Eleanor Slater Hospital, Murray described the treatment of the patient in the video as abusive and expressed concern that it has happened before — and could happen again. She noted that the contraband search was carried out by 12 DOC officers wearing tactical gear and carrying tasers, not by Eleanor Slater Hospital staff, as required.

“Not one staff member attempted to assist the male patient; he was left lying on the floor while DOC officers continued on with their search orders,” Murry wrote in the letter, which was copied to Governor Dan McKee and obtained by the Providence Journal.

“Throughout the video, images of this same male patient were captured as he was forcibly grabbed by staff and physically dragged across the floor, into his room,” Murray wrote. There, she wrote, he was assaulted by a younger patient.

“During this altercation, the older patient’s hand can be seen being bent backwards for a prolonged time and to an extreme angle by the younger patient, who then throws the older patient to the floor,” she wrote. “At no time did the attendant sitting outside the unit intervene, or provide medical care.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals disagreed with Murray’s characterization of the search.

“BHDDH leadership believes the search, which followed incidents of patient self-harm involving contraband, was carried out in an appropriate manner and not in violation of law or policy,” the department said in a statement.

“Contraband was found and confiscated. As a result, the Benton facility is now safer for patients and staff,” a hospital spokesperson said.

The December 2021 incident is connected to one that took place in October 2021, when the same patient was found face down in a bathroom with paper hospital gown ties around their neck. After the patient, who has a history of self-harm, was evaluated by staff, the patient admitted to having swallowed a razor and was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where the razor was removed. Despite patient pat downs and room searches being part of the hospital’s policy, and a nurse telling investigators that they did occur, there was no documentation to prove that the patient had been searched. In November 2021, officials said that workers at the state-run hospital would be retrained on pat-downs and room searches after the incident.

In August 2020, a patient partially removed their own eye with a spoon. In September 2020, a staffer was placed on leave for “tackling” a psychiatric patient to the ground, which caused them to have a medical episode.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Lylah Alphonse can be reached at lylah.alphonse@globe.com. Brian Amaral can be reached at brian.amaral@globe.com.