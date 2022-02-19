Man denied parole for fourth time in 1986 slaying of Canton high school classmate

The parole board issued its decision Thursday saying that Matthews should remain in prison. His next scheduled parole hearing is in three years.

Rod Matthews, now 49, has been serving a life sentence in the killing of Shaun Ouillette, since his 1988 conviction on a second-degree murder charge by a Norfolk Superior Court jury.

A man who murdered a Canton High School classmate in 1986 will remain in prison after the Massachusetts Parole Board unanimously denied his fourth bid for freedom last week.

“The Board is of the opinion that Mr. Matthews has not demonstrated a level of rehabilitative process that would make his release compatible with the welfare of society,” the board said.

Matthews and Ouillette were both 14 on Nov. 20, 1986, Matthews beat him to death with a baseball bat, swinging with enough force “to severely crush Mr. Ouillette’s skull,” the report said.

Matthews had told two classmates that he “wanted to know what it was like to kill someone” that October, the parole board said.

Matthews had invited Ouillette to his home after school, and suggested they go into the woods. After killing him, Matthews used snow to clean off the weapon, and left the body there.

Matthews told friends he chose Ouillette because he “would be easy to get to and he probably would be the least missed [because he] didn’t have many friends.”

Matthews took a friend to view the body, according to the parole board’s decision. That friend asked Matthews why he killed Ouillette, and the teen responded: “Just for the heck of it.”

When the pair returned a few days later with another friend to look at Ouillette’s body, Matthews threatened them saying they “might be his next victims” if they told anyone about it, according to the parole board.

One of those friends sent an anonymous letter to police reporting that Matthews had killed Ouillette, and describing the location of the body. Investigators found Ouillette’s body on Dec. 11, 1986, and Matthews was arrested two days later.

Before Thursday’s decision, Matthews had been turned down for parole three times — in 2001, 2007, and 2016.

At his 2016 bid for parole, Matthews apologized for killing Ouillette. Ouillette’s mother, Jeanne Quinn, told the board at the time she has forgiven Matthews but believed he was still prone to violence and opposed his release.

During his fourth bid for parole in June, Matthews said he felt sorrow and remorse for his actions, according to the parole board’s report. He acknowledged the impact on both families and on the community.

Matthews said he experienced familial strife as a child and that his family’s “dysfunction” greatly affected him, the report said.

In its decision, the board said it considered factors including Matthews’s “lack of maturity and an underdeveloped sense of responsibility” at the time of the murder and his vulnerability to “negative influences and outside pressures,” the decision said.

The board also said it remained concerned about Matthews’s “detailed level of planning” for the murder.

The board also heard from several members of Ouillette’s family, Canton Police Chief Kenneth Berkowitz, and Norfolk Assistant District Attorney Michael McGee, who all opposed Matthews’s release.

Berkowitz said he supported keeping Matthews incarcerated in a statement to the Globe Saturday. He previously fought Matthews’s release in 2016.

“I applaud the parole boards decision to keep this sociopathic killer behind bars,” Berkowitz said. “Shaun Ouillette’s family and our community were devastated by [Matthews’s] heinous crime. There are plenty of people who deserve a second chance but he is not one of them.”

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey also supported the board’s decision in a statement Saturday.

“The parole board has the difficult task of discerning when a candidate has shown true personal growth, remorse, and understanding of their crime and when they are instead presenting a façade of change in pursuit of freedom,” Morrissey said. “We believe they have made the appropriate judgment here.”

The board also heard testimony in favor of his release from a member of Matthews’s family and three experts including James Alan Fox, the Lipman Family professor of criminology, law, and public policy at Northeastern University.

Fox said he was disappointed in the parole board’s decision. He said in a phone interview Saturday that Matthews is no longer the same person he was at age 14 and believes he is not dangerous.

Fox has pointed to US Supreme Court decisions that emphasize the idea that juveniles don’t have the same level of culpability as adults. He also said research on brain development has shown an adolescent, particularly one as young as 14, may not be able to grasp the full impact of their behavior.

He said the parole board is more used to adult offenders who kill for reasons like jealousy, revenge, and greed. Children may commit similar offenses but still think like children.

Matthews shared his intentions with his two friends, Fox said, and couldn’t back down without appearing weak in their eyes.

“He killed Shaun for no good reason. There was no benefit to him, other than to impress his pals,” Fox said. “That’s not how adults act.”

Fox noted that Matthews has been in prison for more than three decades, and said he should be paroled.

“There are a lot of adults who murder who don’t spend that long in prison,” Fox said. “I think he deserves a second chance.”

John R. Ellement of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.