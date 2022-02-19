Man in wheelchair killed by hit-and-run driver in Worcester

At 3:45 a.m., Worcester police went to the area of 36 Boylston St. in response to a report of an unconscious man in the road.

The driver, Charles Brant, 40, of Boylston, who is charged with leaving the scene of a collision causing death, was later found in his home in Boylston and arrested, the department said in a statement posted on Facebook .

A man in a wheelchair was killed early Friday by a hit-and-run driver in a pickup truck on Boylston Street in Worcester, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers found the 52-year-old man near a heavily damaged wheelchair and administered medical aid, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released, Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a spokesman for Worcester police, said in an e-mail Saturday.

After a preliminary investigation, police determined that Brant’s gray Ford truck was allegedly headed northeast when it struck the man in a wheelchair, according to the statement.

Brant allegedly got out of the truck for a little over a minute before getting back in and fleeing the scene, according to Worcester police.

Officers tracked the truck to Bryant’s home in Boylston, where they saw damage to the front right end of the truck along with other evidence that the vehicle had been involved in a crash, the statement said.

Brant is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court next week and may face additional charges, Murtha said.

