New England news in brief

An 18-year-old student at Excel High School in South Boston turned himself in to police Friday after a gun was allegedly found in his backpack and he fled the school, police said. Anthony Chen was arrested at a police station in the South End on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police. He is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court. Officers responded to the public school on G. Street around 8 a.m. Friday to recover the gun discovered by school staff during a routine security check, police said. A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools could not be reached for comment Saturday.

Officer hurt at scene of crash

A police officer was injured at the scene of a car crash in Dorchester Saturday morning and taken to a hospital, according to police. Officers were called to 1462 Dorchester Ave. at 5:32 a.m. to investigate a report of a motor vehicle accident, said Officer Kim Tavares, a police department spokeswoman. The crash involved one car hitting a parked car, which was not a police cruiser, she said. A police officer was hurt at the scene of the crash and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, she said. Tavares said she did not have any information about citations being issued related to the crash.





WORCESTER

Man in wheelchair killed in hit and run, police say

A man in a wheelchair was killed early Friday by a hit-and-run driver in a pickup truck on Boylston Street, according to the police department. The driver, Charles Brant, 40, of Boylston, who is charged with leaving the scene of a collision causing death, was later found in his home in Boylston and arrested, the department said in a statement posted on Facebook. At 3:45 a.m., police went to the area of 36 Boylston St. in response to a report of an unconscious man in the road. Officers found the 52-year-old man near a heavily damaged wheelchair and administered medical aid, police said. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The man’s name has not been released, Lieutenant Sean Murtha, a spokesman for police, said in an e-mail Saturday. After a preliminary investigation, police determined that Brant’s gray Ford truck was headed northeast when it allegedly struck the man in a wheelchair, according to the statement. Brant got out of the truck for a little over a minute before getting back in and allegedly fleeing the scene, according to police. Officers tracked the truck to Bryant’s home in Boylston, where they saw damage to the front right end of the truck along with other evidence that the vehicle had been involved in a crash, the statement said. Brant is expected to be arraigned in Worcester District Court and may face additional charges, Murtha said.

CONCORD, N.H.

Lawmakers nix school lunch bills

An attempt to ensure New Hampshire students have enough time to eat lunch has failed in the House. Lawmakers last week killed a bill that would have required public schools to provide lunch periods that are at least 30 minutes long, with at least 20 minutes available for students to sit down and eat. It was sponsored by a young state representative from Wolfeboro who said he sometimes had only 10 minutes to eat if he ended up at the end of a long lunch line in high school. The House also rejected a bill that would have required each school district to make breakfast and lunch available to every student. (AP)

MONTPELIER

Vermont warns poultry farmers of avian flu

Vermonters who raise turkeys or chickens are asked to be on alert for a highly pathogenic avian influenza after it was detected in some domestic flocks and wild birds in other states, including New Hampshire. The virus has been detected at two commercial turkey farms in southern Indiana, a flock of commercial broiler chickens in Kentucky, and a backyard flock of mixed species birds in northern Virginia. In 2015, a widespread bird flu outbreak killed 50 million birds across 15 states and cost the federal government nearly $1 billion. The virus is often spread to domestic poultry by infected wild birds. US surveillance efforts have identified the virus in wild birds in recent weeks in New Hampshire, Delaware, North Carolina, Virginia, Florida, and South Carolina. (AP)



