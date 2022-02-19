Northeastern University student to compete on Jeopardy! National College Championship final

Northeastern University student Liz Feltner moved onto the final for the Jeopardy! National College Championship after winning a two-contestant tiebreaker during the semifinals, which aired on Friday on ABC-TV.

It all came down to a tiebreaker.

“It’s pretty surreal, honestly. I’ve been kind of overwhelmed by how supportive people have been,” Feltner, a fifth year senior, said in a telephone interview Saturday evening.

“I was excited about it — I’ve been a ‘Jeopardy!’ fan for forever,” she said. “Even making it past the quarterfinals and now even to the finals, I’m just so surprised and so happy to see how many people are being supportive,” she said.

Heading into Final Jeopardy!, Feltner was tied with Carnegie Mellon University student Kristin Donegan, with $11,000 each. Emmey Harris from the University of Minnesota trailed not far behind, with $10,800.

“This is a very close game!” Jeopardy host Mayim Bialik said.

Then came the Final Jeopardy category: Historic Structures.

The clue: “In 1100 the Bishop of Durham became the first prisoner here &, after plying his guards with wine, became the first to escape.”

All three correctly answered, “What is the Tower of London?” Each bet all of their winnings, doubling their amounts. And Feltner and Donegan were tied yet again with $22,000.

“We have a tie for first place!” Bialik said.

The host explained the game winner would be determined by a tiebreaker. “The first one of you to ring in and respond correctly” will advance, Bialik said.

The category was The Fine Arts.

The clue: “A 1920s trip to France inspired him to compose ‘An American in Paris.’”

Buzzing in fast enough to answer “Who is Gershwin?”, Feltner was declared the game winner.





“As soon as it came up, my hands flew to my face. That was me realizing, ‘Oh, crap, I know this, there’s a chance I win this,’” Feltner said. “It was insane.”

The Jeopardy! National College Championship final is scheduled to air on Tuesday at 8 p.m. on ABC. (WCBV-TV in Boston)

She’ll go head-to-head against Jaskaran Singh from the University of Texas at Austin and Raymond Goslow from Kennesaw State University. Each will vie for the $250,000 grand prize and the title of Jeopardy! National College Champion.

The three were among 36 students from 36 colleges who competed in the special two-week tournament. The pool was narrowed to quarter finalists and semi-finalists until the 3 finalists with the most earnings moved onto the finals.

Students from other New England colleges who also competed in the tournament were Max Niles from Brown University, Gus Guszkowski from Dartmouth College, Ani Dehadrai from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Joey Kornman from Brandeis University, and Neha Seshadri from Harvard University. Kornman and Seshadri made it to the semifinals.

Feltner’s Jeopardy! journey began in the fall of 2020, when she first tested for the popular game show. After she was selected, she used a ball point pen to practice hitting the buzzer. She used flashcards and online quizzes to test herself. Over Thanksgiving Weekend, she flew to California to tape the show.

Feltner said it’s been a “crazy few weeks” since the tournament started airing on Feb. 8. Her family, friends and fans were eager to see how things all played out. She’s now ready for the final buzzer.

“I’m honestly just excited to share it with everyone and to get some conclusion on all of this,” Feltner said.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.