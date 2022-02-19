Police officer injured at scene of early morning Dorchester crash

A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following an early morning car crash in Dorchester, according to a police spokeswoman.
Boston police were called to 1462 Dorchester Ave. at 5:32 a.m. to investigate a report of a motor vehicle accident, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.
Tavares said a police officer was hurt at the scene of the crash and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
No further information was immediately available.
