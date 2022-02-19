fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police officer injured at scene of early morning Dorchester crash

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 19, 2022, 28 minutes ago

A Boston police officer was taken to the hospital following an early morning car crash in Dorchester, according to a police spokeswoman.

Boston police were called to 1462 Dorchester Ave. at 5:32 a.m. to investigate a report of a motor vehicle accident, said Officer Kim Tavares, a Boston police spokeswoman.

Tavares said a police officer was hurt at the scene of the crash and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

