Proof of vaccination no longer required at TD Garden beginning Monday

Concert-goers heading to the arena this weekend — where Tool and Billie Eilish are performing Saturday and Sunday, respectively — still have to show proof of vaccination, TD Garden said in a statement on Twitter.

The change takes effect Monday, ending the policy that was implemented in December when COVID-19 cases were surging.

TD Garden announced Saturday that it will no longer require visitors to show proof of vaccination before attending a Bruins or Celtics game, as well as concerts and other events hosted at the arena.

Mask wearing continues to be required for everyone inside the arena, including children as young as two years old, TD Garden said.

Dropping the vaccination requirement puts the arena in line with Boston’s policy after Mayor Michell Wu on Friday ended the mandate for indoor dining, gyms, and entertainment venues in the city.

“The public health data shows that we’re ready to take this step in our recovery,” Wu said in a statement Friday night, citing COVID-19 metrics that have trended in the right direction in the city.

Wu’s administration had previously said it would drop its proof-of-vaccination requirement if the city showed a 7-day community positivity rate below 5 percent, had fewer than 200 COVID-19 hospitalizations a day, and had an intensive care bed occupancy rate of less than 95 percent.

On Friday, Wu’s statement said the city’s positivity rate was 4 percent, while the ICU occupancy rate was 91 percent and the 7-day average of adult COVID hospitalizations was 196 per day.

