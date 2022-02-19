fb-pixel Skip to main content

Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to South Boston high school

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated February 19, 2022, 49 minutes ago

An 18-year-old student at Excel High School in South Boston turned himself in to police Friday after a gun was allegedly found in his backpack and he fled the school, police said.

Anthony Chen was arrested at a police station in the South End on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.

Chen is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.

Officers were called to the school, which is located at 95 G St., at 8:00 a.m. Friday for a recovered firearm, police said in a statement.

School staff told police the gun was found in Chen’s backpack during a routine security check.

A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools could not be reached for comment Saturday afternoon.

Excel High School is a “mid-size college preparatory high school that fosters high academic achievement and creative expression in a safe and supportive learning environment,” according to the Boston Public Schools website.



Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.

