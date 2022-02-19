Student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to South Boston high school

An 18-year-old student at Excel High School in South Boston turned himself in to police Friday after a gun was allegedly found in his backpack and he fled the school, police said.
Anthony Chen was arrested at a police station in the South End on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to police.
Chen is expected to be arraigned in South Boston District Court.
Officers were called to the school, which is located at 95 G St., at 8:00 a.m. Friday for a recovered firearm, police said in a statement.
School staff told police the gun was found in Chen’s backpack during a routine security check.
Advertisement
A spokesperson for Boston Public Schools could not be reached for comment Saturday afternoon.
Excel High School is a “mid-size college preparatory high school that fosters high academic achievement and creative expression in a safe and supportive learning environment,” according to the Boston Public Schools website.
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @charliemckenna9.